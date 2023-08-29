What is Elton John’s net worth?

Sir Elton John gave the world a fright in mid-August of this year after a fall left the treasured singer hospitalized.

John is already on the road to recovery, thankfully, but news of his injury sparked an instant panic across the world of music — really, just the world in general. Elton John is a beloved figure nearly across the globe, and decades of delivering some of the most iconic music on the market made him a household name. As desperate searches yield confirmation that John is, in fact, alive and soon to be well, people are turning their attention to other things — like just how much money all those award-winners earned the British musician.

Elton John’s net worth

Playlists and trending listicles continue to feature a number of Elton John hits, even as some of his biggest releases eye their 50-year anniversaries in the rear-view mirror. He’s been a staple of the music scene since the ’70s, after all, and five decades isn’t nearly enough to make John any less of an icon.

All those movies featuring “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” and “Benny and the Jets” pay top dollar for the privilege, and even our late-night drinking sessions — complete with a top volume rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” — help in lining Sir Elton’s pockets. It’s no surprise a musician of John’s caliber is worth some serious cash, of course, but still — $550 million is a pretty staggering number. That’s more than Beyoncé and nearly as much as Taylor Swift, for reference — but not nearly as much as Paul McCartney. That man knows how to make money.

John does too, of course, but he’s kept his net worth in the modest hundreds of millions, rather than officially entering the billionaire’s club. His bank accounts should honestly be a bit more overstuffed, if you ask us, what with John’s presence as one of the best-selling artists of all time — with more than 300 million albums sold worldwide — and the massive returns his tours still yield. Maybe he’d be pushing those Paul McCartney numbers if charity wasn’t such a major priority for John, but even with those generous philanthropic donations, the treasured singer has plenty of cash left over.