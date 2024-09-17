What happened to Tito Jackson?

Tito Jackson, born Toriano Adaryll Jackson, began his entertainment career at a young age as a member of the legendary group The Jackson 5, performing alongside his siblings Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. Together, the siblings dominated record charts in the ‘70s with their hit songs “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There,” just to name a few.

In the late ‘70s to the early ‘80s, members of The Jackson 5 embarked on their solo careers, with youngest brother Michael achieving great success as a solo artist until his death in 2009. Tito, however, chose to focus on his family. In 1972, an 18-year-old Tito married Dee-Dee Martes and together they had three children — Taj, Taryll, and TJ.

“I got married at 18. I wanted to be around my three sons, so I didn’t pursue a solo career then,” Tito said in a 2018 interview. Tito and Dee-Dee divorced in 1988.

Despite being at the peak of his career with The Jackson 5, TJ said Tito always had time for his children. “One night it was Dodgers stadium watching him perform, the next night it was a Little League game, and that was just my father,” he shared on WGN News. Taj also had good things to say about his father and described him as his “guiding light and rock,” as well as his “role model and hero,” as he wrote in a Father’s Day post on Instagram.

In the ‘90s, Tito’s three sons followed their father and uncles’ footsteps and formed their own group, 3T. Michael mentored his nephews and signed them to his music label, MJJ Music, and Tito was fully supportive.

Tito Jackson’s solo career

It wasn’t until 2003 that Tito focused on his solo career as a blues musician. As part of The Jackson 5, Tito, a guitarist, performed Motown, pop, and soul music, but he always loved the blues. “We would only play blues if there was an accident on stage – the mic went out, or Michael split his pants or something. They would yell, ‘Tito play some blues to kill time.’” he recalled in an interview with Rated R&B.

Tito traveled to different locations locally and internationally to play music, but it took some time before he decided to release a record. According to Tito, there was a point in his life, so he thought there was no point in releasing an album, as he had already accomplished plenty during his time with The Jackson 5.

However, he shared that what pushed him to release his own music was a statement from basketball legend Charles Barkley who said, “If Tito wasn’t in the Jackson 5, would we really miss him?” The comment struck a chord, and Tito was inspired to make his own mark, as an individual, in the music world.

When he finally decided to release an album, he knew that he wanted it to be a blues record. In 2016, he released his first studio album titled Tito Time and followed it up with 2021’s Under Your Spell.

On Sept. 15, 2024, Tito’s children released a statement on social media announcing the death of their father at the age of 70. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” the post read. Tito is survived by his three children; his brothers Jackie, Marlon, Randy, and Jermaine; his sisters Janet, LaToya, and Rebbie; and his mother Katherine.

