What Is Logic’s Net Worth?

Although Logic has supposedly retired from the rap game, there’s no denying his impact during his brief five-year stint. The Maryland rapper was once considered one of the biggest acts of new-age hip hop and has worked with several notable artists including Ty Dolla Sign, Lil’ Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Alessia Cara, Joyner Lucas, and Khalid. Over time, he’s earned himself a reasonable amount of money that has allowed him to live comfortably. But how much exactly?

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, was born on January 22nd, 1990. Many view him as Caucasian, but he’s actually mixed⏤his father is African American and his mother is Caucasian. For a time, while Logic was young, both of his parents fell victim to substance abuse issues and his older brothers eventually became drug dealers themselves. This lifestyle distracted Logic from his school work and he started skipping classes until he was eventually kicked out. He later left home at the age of 17.

Logic had been interested in hip hop ever since he was 13 years old when he heard the score for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume One, produced by none other infamous Wu-Tang Clan member and producer the Rza. He released an unofficial mixtape under the rap moniker Psychological, then began to build enough buzz in the industry to open for other famous hip hop artists including Pitbull, Method Man, Redman, Ludacris, and EPMD. He released his first official mixtape Young, Broke, and Infamous, in 2010, which led to his first official contract with the independent label Visionary Music Group. Shortly after in 2011, he released his second mixtape Young Sinatra and its single “All I Do” gained over a million YouTube views in one week. Finally, he released his third mixtape, Young Sinatra: Undeniable, and began his first headlining tour in the United States in 2012. He signed with Def Jam shortly after.

After signing to Def Jam, Logic released another mixtape, Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever, in 2013 before releasing his first studio album, Under Pressure, with the label in 2014. The debut album reached #2 on the U.S. rap and U.S. R&B/hip hop charts and #4 on the Billboard 200. Ready to pounce on his newfound success, Logic released the second studio album, The Incredible True Story, in 2015, which once again earned him a #1 on the U.S. Rap and U.S. R&B/Hip Hop charts and #3 on the Billboard 200. He continued that upward trend with the release of his third studio album, Everybody, in 2017 and again reached #1 on the Billboard 200, U.S. Rap, and U.S. R&B/hip hop charts. His fourth studio album, YSIV, was released in 2018 and earned him a #2 spot on the Billboard charts.

It was his fifth album, Confessions of A Dangerous Mind, that spawned one of the biggest singles and collabs of his career: “Homicide,” featuring a guest verse from the Rap God himself, Eminem. The album secured another #1 spot on the Billboard charts, and Logic retired a year later after releasing his “final” studio album, No Pressure, in 2020.

Aside from his albums, Logic has also earned top Billboard spots for some of his popular singles, including “Sucker For Pain” (along with Ty Dolla Sign, Lil’ Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, and the X Ambassadors) and “1-800-273-8256” with Alessia Cara and Khalid.

What Is Logic’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Logic is worth $14 million. The Universal Music Group website claims that so far, the 31-year-old Maryland rapper has achieved billions of streams and has sold a little over five million albums during his career. This means that Logic has made the bulk of his earnings off of streams, which has cheated the man of a potentially higher net worth.

However, in the last few years, Logic has made some announcements that may change that in the next few years. In 2019, Universal Music Publishing Group announced that they would be signing an exclusive worldwide administration deal with the artist, which is sure to pay Logic handsomely. More recently, it seems that Logic has returned to music this year with the release of Bobby Tarantino 3⏤the third installment to his popular Bobby Tarantino mixtape series⏤on July 24, 2021.

With new projects and ventures on the horizon, Logic is definitely looking to drastically increase his net worth over the next few years. But no matter how it all turns out, one thing is for sure: the man has certainly come a long way since his days as a young dreamer roaming the streets of Maryland.