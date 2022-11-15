If there’s anything TikTok is known for, it’s how the app can repurpose and remix incredibly niche songs into popular trends that have a way of getting stuck in your head for weeks. One such song is making the rounds on the app and with over 200,000 videos, it’s certainly going viral.

The “who is she?” sound was originally posted by a user named “Clara.” and in the original video, the song soundtracks a clip from the Netflix show You. The sound took on a life of its own and morphed into the trend we see today.

The “who is she” sound is mostly used by TikTok creators to show off how hot they’ve become by posting a picture of them pre-transformation and then a photo of them after their glow up. The majority of videos use a photo of the creator as a young teen or prepubescent child before the enviable glow up picture. Most of the videos just show off how how the users have learned to style themselves or simply just grew up, but some of the viral videos show less physical glow ups.

@mckennagrace It’s been a month since my spine surgeon Dr. Skaggs changed my life. Because of instagram and the internet I can just choose what pictures I want to post and not post the weird ugly side of things, but the past 4 years have been a super weird struggle and I’m so happy to be on the other side of it. I promise elaboration soon but for now enjoy haha ♬ som original – Clara.

One of the most popular “who is she” videos features actor Mckenna Grace showing her recovery from a spine surgery. The young actor posts footage of her in the hospital before and after surgery and she’s not the only one to share less obvious glow ups. Some users use the trend to show themselves before and after transitioning or after embracing their cultures or interests.

What is the ‘who is she?’ song?

The viral song is a sped-up version of the 2003 song “Who Is She?” by the English duo I Monster. The band was formed in 1997 and its two members — Dean Honer and Jarrod Gosling — are known for making great alternative synth-pop and for wearing giant fly heads when performing. Their first single “Daydream in Blue” was released in 2001 and became a hit, peaking at number 20 on the UK Singles Chart. They continued the success with their second album Neveroddoreven, which is where you can find “Who is She?” and other songs.

The duo continue to make music together and separately; their most recent joint output is the song “The Living Dead” featuring fellow UK-based artist Kid Acne. I Monster actively update their social media and even acknowledge the trend on their Instagram.

Leave it to TikTok to find a relatively obscure song from 2003 and make it viral, but we’re not complaining. Hopefully this recent success inspires I Monster to continue making music for many more years.