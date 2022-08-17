What is ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare?’ Dates, location, and how to get tickets

The Weeknd is one of North America’s most praised musicians. Since making his debut with 2013’s Kiss Land, the star has gone from strength to strength. This fall The Weeknd will take part in a very unexpected crossover when The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare debuts at Universal Studios during their Halloween Horror Nights event.

What is Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights?

Never Go Alone.



Superfans, screamers, selfie queens and skeptics summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights with 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows, and exciting attractions. FULL Haunted House, Scare Zones and Shows details below. pic.twitter.com/17i2PpY2GM — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) August 16, 2022

Halloween Horror Nights is the Universal Studios resorts’ Halloween event. Running since 1991, Halloween Horror Nights is often considered America’s premier Halloween event and frequently wins awards, with Amusement Today awarding it the “Best Halloween Event” award a stunning 12 times over the years.

Offered at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando, the event sees the resort transformed into a shrine to horror, with costumed actors roaming the park. There are also several scare mazes offered every year, with some themed to popular franchises, while others are based on original concepts.

What Is The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare?

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare is a scare maze inspired by the artist’s 2020 album After Hours. Fans will loop through various rooms and be confronted by scenes inspired by the album while terrifying characters try to scare them in eclectic ways. The trailer shows some of the scares in store for visitors, one of which is a woman attacked by a group of nurses and a man with a bandaged face.

Universal Studios Resort describes the house by saying:

Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.

Where can I experience The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare?

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will be available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando. It will not be available at the international Universal Studios parks, which get different Halloween Horror Nights attractions.

When Will The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare run?

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will run during Halloween Horror Nights only. Halloween Horror Nights usually start at around 6 pm, so if you go to the parks during the day you will not be able to experience this event.

At the Universal Studios Orlando resort the event will run on select nights between September 2nd and October 31st, 2022. In most cases Halloween Horror Nights will not run on Monday or Tuesday nights.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the event will run on select nights between September 8th and October 31st, 2022. Halloween Horror Nights usually don’t run on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday nights at the Hollywood park.

These dates are subject to change, and it’s best to keep an eye on the Universal Studios resort website to be informed of any changes.

How do you get tickets for The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare?

Halloween Horror Nights is a nighttime event that requires its own ticket. It is not included in your general Universal Studios admission, nor do you automatically get in if you’re staying at one of the resort hotels.

To book tickets, you should go to the Universal Studios Hollywood or the Universal Studios Orlando website. These tickets often sell out quickly, so it’s best to book well in advance if you want to guarantee you’ll get to experience the event. Both Universal Studio parks offer special deals that get you a ticket for Halloween Horror Nights and a general day ticket for a special price.