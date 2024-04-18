SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 10: ENHYPEN performs at K-Pop Super Live to open Seoul Festa 2022 celebrating the return of tourism and events following the COVID-19 pandemic at Jamsil Sports Complex on August 10, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images
Category:
Music

When did ENHYPEN debut?

Believe it or not, this group hasn't been around for that long.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 08:59 am

The rise of K-pop has taken the world by storm in recent years, as more and more South Korean idols are thrust into the limelight. Of course, not every single artist or band achieves international success, but ENHYPEN seems to be headed in the right direction.

Created in a competition reality series called I-Land, this group is composed of the show’s seven winning participants: Jungwon, Sunoo, Heeseung, Ni-ki, Jay, Jake, and Sunghoon. Under HYBE Corporation — the same entertainment company behind the world’s biggest K-pop act, BTS — the boyband has been steadily growing since its debut. To give you an idea of their success, ENHYPEN fans have already been treated to two world tours and have celebrated plenty of award nominations and wins over the years, both in and outside the group’s home country.

Granted, some folks may not be particularly impressed by these achievements in the grand scheme of things. I mean, it’s not uncommon for K-pop groups to get global attention, especially when they have a head start as ENHYPEN did with I-Land. At the end of the day, though, what matters is the music and how people connect with it. As a result, the band is constantly acquiring new fans, who wish to learn everything there is to know about ENHYPEN’s members, their discography, and of course, the band’s history.

What is ENHYPEN’s debut date?

A promotional image of the K-pop group Enhypen’s “FATE World Tour” featuring all members looking at the camera
Image via BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN debuted on Nov. 30, 2020, under BELIFT LAB, one of HYBE’s music labels. This may surprise some folks who are new to K-pop and were under the impression that the band’s debut date matched its creation. In reality, though, the word debut is used to mark an idol or group’s first public performance, single, or album release (whichever one comes first). Generally speaking, it’s a set date on which a K-pop artist officially begins promoting their music.

Thus, despite ENHYPEN being formed in the first season finale of I-Land in September 2020, the band’s debut took place two months later, with the release of Border: Day One. This was the group’s first extended play and quickly rose through the ranks to become the second best-selling album in South Korea in November 2020. A pretty impressive feat for an EP that was released on the last day of the month. Sure, pre-orders were available, but still.

ENHYPEN’s debut was a success and if its members continue doing what they’re doing, we’ll likely see them on tour again. When that happens, be sure to snatch a ticket as soon as possible. If you don’t, someone else will.

