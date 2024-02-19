When did P1Harmony debut?

The six-member group has come far in a relatively short time, but when exactly did they break onto the scene?

P1Harmony is one of the most popular 4th Generation K-Pop boy groups. Known for their powerful dance moves and undeniable stage presence, the group continues to grow with every new music release.

Hailing from FNC Entertainment, home to groups like AOA, SF9, and F.T. Island, P1Harmony is made up of six members: Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. The group’s music combines hip-hop with hard-hitting electronic elements, softened by melodic vocal riffs. It’s a formula that’s helped them secure a sizable, dedicated fanbase and achieve success on both the Korean Circle and U.S. Billboard charts.

When did P1Harmony make their debut?

After delays related to COVID-19 (via Rolling Stone India), P1Harmony made their official debut on Oct. 28, 2020 with the single “Siren” off their EP, Disharmony: Stand Out. The group was introduced shortly before their official debut via their movie P1H: The Beginning of the New World on Sep. 8, 2020.

The film established P1Harmony cinematic lore, assigning each member their own superpowers and roles, which the group continues to reference in their releases. After releasing six EPs, organized into two trilogies, Disharmony and Harmony, the group released their first full-length album on Feb. 5, 2024, Killin’ It.

P1Harmony members often take part in their music’s composition, a rarity in K-Pop (though not unheard of: groups like (G)I-dle and Stray Kids have gained a reputation as “producer-dols” in recent years). Not only are their songs catchy as hell, they deliver an inspiring message; many of the group’s songs are about staying true to oneself and challenging oppressive systems of thought. While they’ve only been around since 2020, the group has carved out a place for themselves in K-Pop and shown they’re a group worth following.