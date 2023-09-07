Home Movies

When did Priscilla and Elvis Presley get divorced?

When did the King of Rock and Roll's hunk of burning love burn out for good?

Priscilla Elvis Presley
Getty Stock

With the new movie Priscilla debuting to critical acclaim at Venice International Film Festival, the real-life relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley is in the spotlight once more. The biographical film — directed by Sofia Coppola — is based on Priscilla’s memoir, Elvis and Me.

Priscilla Presley — born Priscilla Wagner, later Priscilla Beaulieu after her mother re-married — is sometimes mistakenly referred to as the widow of Elvis Presley. This is an understandable mistake, as Priscilla has been a major influence in Presley’s posthumous image since his death in 1977.

Elvis’ father — Vernon Presley — made Priscilla the executor of Elvis’ estate after his death in 1979. Priscilla is also a founding member and former chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) – a company involved in the handling of Presley’s estate, most notably his music and his former home, Graceland. Priscilla and Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023), later became the sole living beneficiary of the estate on her 25th birthday in 1993.

While Priscilla was — and remains — a major part of the living public memory of Elvis Presley, the couple actually divorced in 1973, four years prior to Presley’s death. Due to Lisa-Marie’s young age at the time of her father and grandfather’s deaths, Priscilla spent over a decade in charge of Presley’s estate, and is credited with turning Graceland into a major tourist attraction, eventually becoming one of the most-visited attractions in the United States. The property is estimated to be worth up to $500 million in 2023, bringing in $10 million a year through tourism alone.

Avatar
About the author

Bethany Gemmell