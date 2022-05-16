There are plenty of notable stars who appear on Lamar's latest record.

After years of anticipation, Kendrick Lamar has finally dropped his latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Along with the rapper’s return, fans also got to check out a ton of features across the 18-song record, including some returning names that Lamar has worked with before and plenty of new voices showing up alongside him for the very first time.

While Lamar mans the vocal duties alone on most of the album, each track includes the combined efforts of many industry talents. Here’s a look at the credited musicians that contributed to tracks on Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

Who are all the guest artists on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers?

Image via Top Dawg Entertainment

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers is the collaborative effort of many musicians alongside Kendrick Lamar. Many of these talented musicians appear multiple times on the album, while others stop in for a single appearance.

Some of the noticeable features include the recurring efforts of Baby Keem and vocal performances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, and Summer Walker.

Alongside these vocal performances, notable instrumentalists and producers also worked on the record. These include the production efforts of Pharell on “Mr. Morale” and The Alchemist on “We Cry Together” along with plenty more.

You can check out all of the creative credits for each track on Discogs.com, but here’s a look at all the credited performers associated with each track on Kendrick’s latest record.