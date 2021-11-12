Who Is Shakira’s Husband?

For over three decades, Grammy Award winner Shakira has captured the hearts of American and Latin audiences alike with her captivating dances and music. Since her humble beginning in the ’90s, Shakira has sold over 80 million records thanks to her impressive discography of 145 songs, making her one of the world’s bestselling musical artists. It was even reported by Forbes in 2018 that she was the leading female Latin artist to sell the most albums in history.

A fusion of many genres and elements, Shakira’s music has allowed the Latina singer to speak from the heart and inspire millions of fans. But who inspires her?

That would be her partner and baby daddy, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique. The now 34-year-old soccer star first met Shakira at the age of 23 in 2010 after her split from Antonio de la Rua, and the couple has been going strong ever since. They even have two sons together.

Who is Gerard Pique?

Born Feb. 2, 1987 in Barcelona, Spain, Pique first started his soccer career by attending La Masia de Can Planes, or FC Barcelona’s Youth Academy, in 1997 when he was only ten years old. Pique spent seven years training at the school before joining the Manchester United Academy at the age of 17 in 2004.

In 2008, he returned to FC Barcelona to play professionally. Since his time with the organization, Pique has won four La Liga titles and two European titles.

How did Shakira and Pique meet?

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Shakira met Pique as she was filming the music video for her 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).”

“It all started when we were in South Africa and I wrote to her. She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony and I asked her what the weather was like,” Pique revealed in an interview. “It is the typical stupid question…it got to the point where I told her we would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again—she was singing at the final.”

The two began dating and went public with their relationship in 2011. Not more than a year later, the singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing her pregnancy in 2012. The couple’s first child, Milan Piqué Mebarak, was born on Jan. 22, 2013.

Two years later, the couple once again revealed on Instagram that Shakira was pregnant. Soon after, they welcomed their second son, Sasha Pique Mebarak, on Jan. 29, 2015.

Shakira’s marriage to Gerard Pique (or lack thereof)

Although the two have been together for a decade and have two children, Pique and Shakira are not currently married⏤and it seems that Shakira wants to keep it that way.

“To tell you the truth, marriage scares the sh*t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she said in an interview with 60 Minutes. “I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

Shakira’s also addressed the couple’s perspective on marriage in a 2014 interview with Glamor.

“We already have what’s essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them.”

Regardless of their marital status, Shakira and Pique have done well to support each other. When Pique isn’t playing soccer, he’s managing his sports investment group, Kosmos Holding. Founded by Pique in 2017, the company currently works on building a global portfolio of high-quality sports, media, and entertainment companies. When Shakira isn’t touring or recording music, she’s spending time taking care of her sons.

Naturally, with two famous parents who stay extremely busy, Sasha and Milan don’t get to see their parents as much as they would like. Knowing this, Shakira and Pique do their best to keep the boys’ spirits up.

“Our children live with excessive pressure…They were born with that and I think it‘s important that sometimes they have personal victories even if it’s at home. Playing soccer with Milan or Sasha we let them win,” Pique said in an interview with Hola! magazine.

Those are some loving parents for you. They may not be officially married, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping Pique and Shakira from acting like a married couple. As long as they’re together as a family, it doesn’t really make a difference what a piece of paper says.