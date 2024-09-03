Who is Thomas Rhett’s adopted daughter?

It’s not every day that we get teary-eyed over Thomas Rhett‘s music. Yes, country music is all about expressing our feelings and finding a common connection with artists who have experienced life the same way we have — but still, Rhett has a unique way of making his songs delightful in the best possible way.

So, you can imagine our surprise when a certain 2017 hit showed up on our playlists, and the lyrics struck us right in the heart. The song “Life Changes” is responsible for our weekend tears because, honestly, nothing is as heartwarmingly emotional as seeing a dad who absolutely adores his kids and isn’t afraid to show it. Surprisingly, Rhett is one of the few singers who isn’t shy about being openly loving as a parent to an adopted little girl, and this is her story.

Who is Thomas Rhett’s daughter?

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted Willa Gray in 2017 while Akins was already expecting. The couple announced the happy news — both the pregnancy and their upcoming adoption — on Instagram, sharing that they were in the process of adopting a child. They were thrilled to bring home a baby girl, Willa Gray, originally from Uganda, who was born in November 2015.

Shortly after adopting Willa Gray, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, who was born in August 2017. But as we know, country singers love having big families, and that’s not where Rhett’s family story ends. In February 2020, Akins and Rhett welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, and a year later, in November 2021, their youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina, was born.

Regarding the singer’s decision to pursue adoption, Rhett clarified everything during a conversation with Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast. “Adoption is one of the most beautiful things in the world,” he said. “But I don’t think, at the beginning, you realize that in six years, you’re going to have to start answering some really intense questions. You start wondering, what’s the right age to have that conversation? The world is moving so fast, and you find yourself discussing this with a 6-year-old. Maybe I’m too old school, but I think, ‘Maybe we should wait until she’s 10.’”

Regardless, Willa Gray seems to be well aware that she’s adopted, and her parents have made an effort to keep her connected to her culture. In the same podcast episode, Rhett shared his daughter’s desire to reunite with her friends in Uganda, as well as her sisters’ curiosity about the African country. “She talks to Lauren and says, ‘When can we go see my friends in Uganda?’ And then Ada James will ask, ‘When can I go see our friends in Uganda?’ To which Willa Gray will respond, ‘Well, they’re not your friends, they’re my friends.'”

As for Willa Gray’s life, the family often shares insights through numerous Instagram posts, and it’s clear that she couldn’t be happier anywhere else but with her parents and sisters.

