An iconic location from a dearly-departed Netflix favorite is up for sale, but it would definitely be wise to change the sheets before moving in

Having become a haven for tourists during the show’s four-season run that saw it firmly entrenched as one of the streaming service’s biggest and most popular originals, the house made famous as the Milburn residence in Netflix’s Sex Education has gone on the market.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to be a very wealthy enthusiast of the raunchy favorite to even consider putting an offer in, seeing as the asking price is a cool £1.5 million, per the BBC. If you’ve got the cash, though, then what better way to proclaim your fandom than by signing the deeds for one of the most iconic aspects of an acclaimed series that only wrapped up its run last week?

Image via Netflix

Of course, you might want to change the sheets considering the raft of saucy shenanigans to have unfolded in the boudoir of Asa Butterfield’s Otis, whether he was with company or completely alone if you get our obvious drift. Then again, in what could be a deal-breaker for those with income to spare, it’s probably worth noting that the house was only used for exterior shots, with the interiors created on soundstages. That being said, if you love Sex Education that much, then there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from tearing everything down and replacing it with a beat-for-beat recreation of the Milburn family house.

That might be a little too far, but you never know just how deeply somebody with money to burn is invested in any particular Netflix series, so for all we know there’s an exceedingly wealthy Sex Education superfan out there that’s just gotten the greatest news of their life.