‘Another perfect looking couple for me to obsess over’: ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 has begun production and you’re about to swoon over its new leads

A few months after season 3 successfully wrapped up Polin’s story, Netflix announced that Bridgerton is back in production, leaving fans little time to let the dust settle on their excitement. Following the same pattern as previous installments, season 4 will include brand-new leads, and it will finally focus on the right person.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s bookselling novel series about the titular family, led by matriarch Violet and her eight children. The series debuted in 2020, and the first season saw Daphne, the ever-lovely eldest daughter in the family, find love in Simon, the Duke of Hastings. The second season followed Anthony, the charming firstborn and the head of the family as he fell in love and married Kate. Season 3 made a big switch from the source material and didn’t follow the order from the books, focusing on Colin and Penelope, whose love story had been hinted at since season 1.

Bridgerton has become a massive phenomenon — even Jennifer Lopez had a Bridgerton-themed birthday — and it’s currently the biggest show on Netflix. With a diverse cast of swoon-worthy leads, characters who share amazing chemistry, and hotter-than-summer-in-August steamy scenes, Bridgerton has raised the bar for TV romance, and it continues to position itself as the leader of the genre as a new couple is introduced for season 4.

Benedict will find love with Sophie in Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton season 4 is officially in production and the ton is ablaze with anticipation. The previous season was the first not to feature a new lead actor or actress, as both Colin and Penelope had been a part of the series since its premiere. Now the series will introduce a new actress to match the cheekiest Bridgerton of them all, as Yerin Ha will play Sophie, the peanut butter to Benedict’s jelly.

As we’re used to, the new season will likely include many changes. The libertine second-born has already proven he doesn’t play by the rules set out for him in the source material; season 3 confirmed his attraction to both men and women. However, his happily ever after does seem to be the same as in An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel in Julia Quinn’s series. The character of Sophie will come with changes from the book, as she is now Sophie Baek instead of Beckett, changing her golden curly locks with Ha’s straight black hair.

It will be interesting to note what their dynamics will be, as Sophie is far from the traditional female lead. She is less diamond-of-the-season and more girl-behind-the-scenes. Benedict, additionally, has proven time and time again that he is not interested in the conventional confines of marriage. Their Cinderella-inspired romance will mix everything we know about the free, artistic soul that is Benedict, with the mysterious Sophie in a romance to remember.

Naturally, fans couldn’t be more thrilled about the new pairing. The first reactions to Yerin Ha’s casting have been nothing but positive, with the show continuing its diverse casting. Ha will be the series’ first Asian lead.

Given Bridgerton‘s flair for romance, Benedict and Sophie’s untraditional fairy tale romance will be worth the wait… which will be quite a long time. Bridgerton season 4 just started production, which normally lasts seven or eight months, so it’s reasonable to assume filming should end around May 2025. As it enters post-production, we are likely to hear of a release date that lands sometime a year later, in the summer of 2026. Yes, two long years after season 3 finally gave us Polin. But the wait for that love story was worth it, and the ton will be more than ready to welcome Benedict and Sophie.

