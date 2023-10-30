‘Burning Betrayal’ ending explained: Who’s the real villain of the hit Netflix thriller?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Burning Betrayal

Burning Betrayal immediately topped the Netflix charts after its release, but it is more than just a tantalizing tale of seduction that keeps fans riveted to their screens. This sexy Brazilian thriller, which is adapted from Sue Hecker’s critically acclaimed novel O Lado Bom de Ser Traída, skillfully combines a gripping storyline with sensual scenes.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with Netflix’s greatest steamy hits like 365 Days, Burning Betrayal seems to be a classic tried-and-true blend of perilous mystery and dark romance, a formula proven to keep audiences spellbound. However, the film tries to go beyond simple titillation, in contrast to many other films of its category, in an effort to provide a story that goes beyond other erotic cinema clichés.

At the heart of the narrative, entwining the lives of Babi, her former fiancé Caio, and the charismatic “hot judge” Marco, lies a compelling mystery that propels the storyline forward. After discovering Caio’s years-long betrayal, Babi embarks on a quest for vengeance, finding the perfect opportunity with a money-laundering case surrounding Caio. Aiding her on her journey are her two best friends, Paty and Thiago. This daring pursuit also draws her closer to Judge Marco, the enigmatic figure overseeing the legal proceedings and harboring a keen interest in Babi’s every move.

As the narrative progresses, Babi learns disturbing details about her ex-fiance, delving into the depths of his deceitful life. The suspense builds with each new detail that she learns, culminating in a climax when she learns who is the mastermind behind Caio’s shadowy empire. So, who is this enigmatic figure, and what happens at the end of Burning Betrayal?

Burning Betrayal’s ending, explained

The narrative picks up its true pace after Babi and Marco get acquainted, and Babi begins to consider a future with him. This is when the first twist kicks in, revealing that Marco is actually married to a woman named Paula, and even has a daughter. Paula enters Marco’s house where he and Babi are asleep, and Babi quickly leaves after being startled to see her. However, a strange car strikes her while she is riding her motorcycle home.

After surviving the accident, Babi is certain it wasn’t an accident, and that the vehicle hit her on purpose. This thought was fueled by her previous finding of a video of herself and Marco from their road trip on her laptop, which was meant to threaten her. Suspecting Caio to be behind it all because of her resolution to expose his money laundering scam, she asks her best friend Thiago to file a complaint against Caio the next day.

The biggest twist, though, occurs shortly after Thiago arrives to pick Babi up, under the guise of going to Marco with him to file a lawsuit against Caio. The movie puts the last pieces of the puzzle together when Thiago takes Babi to a remote forest instead of driving to Marco’s residence. The man who appeared to be a good friend to Babi all along turns out to be the main villain and the mastermind behind all the sinister happenings.

Thiago is revealed to be working with Caio the whole time on his illegal businesses. He was the one who spied on Babi, sent her videos of her and Marco getting intimate, and hit her motorcycle the in order to scare her away from pursuing her investigation of Caio’s money-laundering scam. But since Babi was still dead set on exposing Caio, Thiago decided that he had to kill Babi.

Luckily, things don’t turn out the way he had intended. After learning of his plan, Marco leaves for the forest in an attempt to save Babi. Thiago and Marco get into a physical altercation towards the end, and Thiago shoots Caio during this last battle, causing him to die on the spot. Thiago also manages to shoot Marco in the side. But before Thiago can murder Babi, policemen that Marco had notified arrive at the scene and shoot Thiago in the back, killing him.

Do Babi and Marco end up together at the end?

Despite initially believing that Marco had betrayed her just like her ex-fiance did, things soon tone down between Marco and Babi. Marco comes clean to her, and reveals that he is on the verge of getting a divorce from Paula, who has been struggling with mental health issues, and even once endangered their daughter, who is being taken care of in hospital due to a rare disease.

Babi realizes that Marco genuinely loves her after he saves her from Thiago in the end, and as soon as she is free, she runs to him. She was confident that this time, she had discovered a man who could keep her happy, fulfill all her desires, and would never betray her. The duo does end up together as six months later, we see them living their best life. Marco’s daughter is now discharged from the hospital and is getting better. The film ends with another steamy scene of Marco and Babi, signifying their happily ever after.