Meet the cast of Netflix’s steamy Brazilian thriller ‘Burning Betrayal’

Burning Betrayal, a steamy romantic thriller adapting Sue Hecker’s novel O Lado Bom de Ser Traída, has found its way to many favorites lists on Netflix for its bold narrative. The Brazilian title of the novel translates to “The Good Side of Being Betrayed,” and the movie quite literally depicts it the best it could have.

The film is directed by Diego Freitas, who previously won praise for his 2022 rom-com/drama Beyond the Universe. Exactly a year since the release of his last film, Freitas has returned to hypnotize everyone with this new captivating narrative driven by a bold sexual adventure.

The movie is set in São Paulo and follows Babi, a successful accountant, who discovers her fiancé Caio is being unfaithful right before their wedding by way of a gift from an unknown sender containing photos of Caio’s indiscretions. Heartbroken, devastated, and furious, Babi becomes dead-set on revenge and is suddenly swept into a torrid affair with the “hot judge” Marco, presiding over Caio’s court hearing in connection with an alleged money-laundering scheme.

Whether you’re impressed with the plot or not, the cast of Burning Betrayal can surely sweep you off your feet. As it is with any other steamy thriller like 365 Days or Fifty Shades of Grey, the film is also carried on the back by a stunning cast that keeps your eyes glued to the screen. Ready to meet them? Here’s the who’s who of this wild erotic ride.

Giovanna Lancellotti — Babi

Image via Instagram/@gilancellotti

At the center of the narrative is Babi, a successful woman who’s about to marry her boyfriend of five years right before discovering the truth about his infidelity. She then turns the tables and changes herself to take revenge on him. The woman behind this captivating personality is Giovanna Lancellotti, a 30-year-old Brazilian actress from Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo.

Giovanna is known for her work across the Brazilian television industry. If you feel awe-struck, you can catch more of her in the films Irrational Heart (2011), Gabriela (2012), A Second Chance (2018), Rick in Love (2020), and in the Netflix series Summer Heat (2022).

Micael — Caio

Image via Netflix

Babi’s cheating fiancé Caio is one of the three main characters in the story. Though committed to Babi for five years, he has been cheating on her with a mistress for the last two. Babi finds the perfect opportunity to exact revenge against him, as Caio’s business is one of her accounting firm’s biggest clients, and she had just attended a court hearing during which Caio was questioned about his connection to an alleged money-laundering scheme.

Caio is portrayed by Micael, a 34-year-old Brazilian actor from Rio de Janeiro. He is known for his roles in City of God (2002), and Irmãos de Fé (2004). On Netflix, you can catch him in the movie Carnaval (2021) and the 6-episode series Only For Love (2022).

Leandro Lima — Marco

Image via Netflix

Marco, the third point in the film’s love triangle, is the story’s subjective male protagonist. The money-laundering case in which Caio is a suspect is being overseen by this enigmatic and alluring judge. After initially meeting him at a hearing, Babi runs into him again at his office. After that, she joins his motorbike club, speeds around picturesque coastal roads, and spends a night with him that rivals one of her dreams.

The dashing “hot judge” is portrayed by the 41-year-old Brazilian model and actor Leandro Lima Lemos. The 6’1 actor was also a vocalist in the axé band Ala Ursa before moving to Europe to pursue a career as a model. He has paraded for major labels such as Versace, Calvin Klein, and Christian Dior S.A., and did advertising campaigns in Milan, Paris, London, and Madrid. He has made various brief appearances on television shows, including in Netflix’s Girls from Ipanema (2020).

Camilla de Lucas — Paty

Image via Instagram/@camilladelucas

Every girl needs a girl best friend, and Paty is Babi’s ride-or-die in this thrilling tale. She’s the complete opposite of Babi, introduced while hanging out at the fitting and scanning through dating apps. Compared to the promiscuous, open-minded Paty, Babi hasn’t been around the block quite as much. She provides comic relief in this wild story and is the ideal counterpoint to Babi.

Camilla de Lucas is originally a Brazilian social media star, who gained popularity through her Instagram. She is a famous blogger, YouTuber, and model, and was a contestant in the twenty-first edition of Big Brother Brazil in 2021, ending up placing second.

Bruno Montaleone — Thiago

Image via Netflix

Babi’s best friend and sweet, bespectacled work partner, Thiago is portrayed by Bruno Montaleone. He, along with Paty helps Babi pull herself together after her fiancé’s betrayal. Bruno provides Babi with constant support throughout the movie, serving as the sweet counterbalance to our fearless lead.

Bruno Montaleone has previously appeared in the 2021 rom-com The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student, which is available to watch on Netflix. He is also known for his roles in the Brazilian television series The Other Side of Paradise (2017) and Verdades Secretas (2021).