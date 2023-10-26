Netflix gets hot and bothered yet again after its sizzling new erotic thriller debuts as the #1 movie in 46 countries

Just as the prophecy foretold, Netflix has debuted the latest in its seemingly never-ending line of scintillating erotic thrillers destined for instant success, with Burning Betrayal wasting no time at all in seizing hold of the number one spot on the worldwide charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the adaptation of Sue Hecker’s sizzling novel has cracked the Top 10 in 91 countries in total and reached the very top in 46 of them, dislodging the decidedly less risque Old Dads as the streaming service’s most-watched feature on a global scale.

Cr. Juliana Cerdeira/Netflix © 2023

Of course, we could have all seen this coming from a mile away given how often titillating titles are added to the content library and devoured by subscribers from the second the option hit play becomes available, and with the synopsis teasing that Giovanna Lancellotti’s protagonist Gabi would become “tangled in a risky plot full of sex, danger, and a dazzling love affair,” history had made it clear it would be pre-added to watch-lists in every corner of the map.

After being betrayed by her long-term lover after he becomes involved in a money laundering scheme, Gabi sets out to rediscover herself and indulge the dangerous, possibly deadly, and definitely hedonistic consequences that come with a full-fledged sexual awakening.

Netflix knows what the people want, and the streamer is more than happy to keep on giving it to them, especially when films like Burning Betrayal explode out of the blocks and become the single most popular hit on the market-leading streamer just 24 hours after premiering.