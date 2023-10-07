A provocative new erotic thriller that justifies Netflix’s multi-million dollar investment in sultry cinema steams up the Top 10 in 91 nations

The sky is blue, water is wet, death is inevitable along with taxes, and any erotic thriller that gets added to the Netflix library is going to become one of its biggest hits. It’s been a whole 24 hours since the phenomenon was last proven true, and yet here we are again with Fair Play off to the races in style.

Per FlixPatrol, writer and director Chloe Domont’s searing look at what happens when Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor’s couple end up being pitted against each other in the cutthroat world of financial management has arrived on the Top 10 in 91 countries around the world since premiering yesterday, which still hasn’t been enough to dislodge Spanish-language thriller Nowhere from its week-long reign.

Photo via Netflix

The streaming service paid a princely $20 million to secure the distribution rights for the movie following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and a Certified Fresh approval rating of 87 percent from 180 reviews indicates that it could be a dark horse awards season contender, with the two leads in particular delivering astounding work.

Domont said “I’m here to slap people in the face, strangle them a little bit, choke them out,” and the widespread acclaim coupled with instant viewership success would appear to show that she’s managed to accomplish her lofty goal in no time at all, metaphorically speaking of course. We’ll be curious to see if Fair Play can rise to the very summit of Netflix’s worldwide watch-list by this time tomorrow, but because it’s an erotic thriller, you wouldn’t bet against it.