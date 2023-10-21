The penultimate season of Netflix’s record-breaking guilty pleasure returns raunchier than ever on the Top 10 in 52 nations

As if a cavalcade of erotic thrillers always occupying a spot on the most-watched charts no matter how good or bad they are whenever and wherever they hail from isn’t enough, the fact Elite is poised to set an all-time Netflix record is about as good an indicator as any that sex sells.

The Spanish-language teen thriller has been a consistent ratings success ever since first debuting in October of 2018, and while its latest renewal may have been confirmed as the last, the show will be bowing out as the first live-action original series in the streaming service’s history to make it all the way to eight seasons.

Image via Netflix

A true guilty pleasure if ever there was one, the trials and tribulations of adolescent life are given the salacious treatment and then some, with season 7 upping the ante further than ever before. Pick your favorite character, and there’s a chance they’ll have at least one scene that could prudishly be described as “intimate,” while several are basically at it for the entire eight-episode run.

Having cultivated an ever-increasing fandom throughout its run, Elite was always going to return with a bang, especially now that everybody knows the end is nigh. True to form, the penultimate run of misadventures has barreled straight onto the Top 10 in 52 countries around the world (per FlixPatrol) to steam up screens everywhere, making it the seventh top-viewed title on the global TV rankings.

Of course, with the weekend in full swing and free time at a premium, there’s a distinct possibility it’ll rise even higher by the time the dust settles on tomorrow.