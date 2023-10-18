Netflix sending one of its longest-running originals out on a high by announcing its record-breaking next season will be the last

It’s a cliche to say that all good things must come to an end eventually, but it’s also 100 percent true. In the case of Elite, the record-breaking eighth season of the smash hit hybrid of teen drama and trashy thriller has been confirmed as its last.

While it hasn’t snatched any benchmarks for episode counts or longevity in terms of nothing but years, months, and days having only debuted in October of 2018, when it was announced earlier this summer that the Spanish-language guilty pleasure had been renewed for an eighth season before the seventh had even premiered, it instantly became the first-ever live-action Netflix original to make it all the way to eight individual runs of episodes.

Cr. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2021

The penultimate batch drops this coming Friday, and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more viewers than usual to tune in seeing as it’s been confirmed the end is nigh. To be fair, it’s not exactly the sort of show that could carry on in perpetuity without having the majority of the principal cast age out of their respective roles to a ridiculous degree, but the fate of Elite continues its status as being in a class of its own at the streaming service.

Being pre-renewed is an exceedingly rare occurrence for the platform, and not many in-house exclusives get afforded the opportunity to end on their own terms, either. Throw in its trendsetting and trailblazing run right through to an unprecedented season 8, and we’re talking uncharted territory here.

Sure, 64 episodes in total is far from being a monolith, but Elite‘s place in Netflix history is secured nonetheless.