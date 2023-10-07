Netflix gently places another series on the chopping block by announcing the next season of a bloody and brutal smash hit will be its last

The end is night, but at least it's not coming out of the blue.

Trying to figure out the rhyme or reason behind Netflix’s decision to either cancel or renew an original series is a fool’s errand, but there are at least some high-profile episodic exclusives being afforded the opportunity to end on their own terms, and we can now add Vikings: Valhalla to the list.

The sequel series to the popular History Channel historical drama was announced for a 24-episode order right out of the gate, which was of course dependent on how the bloodthirsty tale of revenge and power fared among subscribers. Needless to say, spending a combined total of 11 weeks on the global Top 10 across its first and second chapters justified its existence, but the end is nigh regardless.

While there were no guarantees that Valhalla would even entertain the notion of carrying on for a fourth season or beyond, both Netflix and creator Jeb Stuart have decided to call it a day, with the filmmaker sharing an official statement to IGN.

via Netflix

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying. Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

The door was definitely open for more adventures based on both the positive response from critics and audiences as well as huge viewing figures, but Vikings: Valhalla will be buried at sea following the end of its next batch of episodes, although at least it wasn’t canceled before its time.