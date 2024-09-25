Diddy is about to become the subject of a Netflix docuseries and you won’t believe who’s producing it

50 (Fiddy) Cent‘s Diddy docuseries will premiere on Netflix, according to Variety. Fiddy’s decision to produce a Sean “Diddy” Combs docuseries highlights a long-standing feud between the two musicians.

Recommended Videos

When Fiddy — legal name Curtis Jackson — first announced the docuseries in Dec. 2023, a movie poster and title, Diddy Do It? spread online, which both turned out to be fake, according to Forbes. Fiddy announced the project in late 2023 when just four women had accused Diddy of sexual abuse, among other allegations. News that Netflix bought Fiddy’s project, which is still in production, came after Diddy was federally indicted on related charges.

The 50 Cent Diddy Beef, explained

I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me 🤨but I bet you believe me now! https://t.co/usxbr2b2JY pic.twitter.com/pSIH4EuF4j — 50cent (@50cent) September 25, 2024 via 50 Cent/X

50 Cent’s Diddy beef dates to the early 2000s, when Fiddy released ‘The Bomb,” a song alleging Diddy knew who shot and killed rapper Biggie Smalls in 1997. Since then, 50 Cent and Diddy have engaged in a war of words, with Fiddy referencing Diddy’s sexuality and trolling his behavior at parties now known as “Freak Offs,” or massive sex parties Diddy allegedly hosted involving commercial sex workers, according to Diddy’s federal indictment.

The feud worsened when Diddy and 50 Cent launched competing vodka brands, and Fiddy has also suggested Diddy may have also been involved in Tupac Shakur’s shooting death in 1997. Shakur had survived another shooting two years before he died. When Shakur was asked if Diddy was involved in the first attack, he said he thought he was. “‘I believe so, I do believe so,” Tupac said. “I have proved things that I can say that will back up my claim,” Shakur added.

A story with “significant human impact”

50 Cent when it comes to hating on Diddypic.twitter.com/runjAkLmKg — RapsShowYo (@RapsShowYo) September 25, 2024 via Discussing Film/X

In a statement to Variety about his Netflix Diddy docuseries coming to Netflix, 50 Cent called it a story with “significant human impact” and added it’s a “complex narrative spanning decades” that will go beyond what has so far been reported in the press.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives,” Fiddy added of the project. Fiddy called Diddy’s allegations disturbing, but urged everyone to remember that Diddy’s alleged crimes are “not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.” Fiddy said.

Diddy settled with the four women who accused him of sexual abuse beginning in Nov. 2023, when Fiddy first announced the Diddy project. But since then, many more women have filed similar lawsuits, most recently Thalia Graves, who accused Diddy of brutal and sexual assault in the early 2000s. In September, Diddy was federally indicted for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking, among other charges. Diddy pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

The Netflix 50 Cent project’s official title has not been announced, and there’s no indication when it might premiere on the streaming service or how many episodes it might contain. Fiddy will executive produce the series under G-Unit Film & Television, and it will be produced and directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy