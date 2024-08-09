Every major upcoming Netflix show that just got leaked online, confirmed

We’re used to seeing Netflix trending for a plethora of reasons. Sometimes it’s because a particularly good season of Bridgerton has come out. Other times, it’s due to price increases — and never decreases, much to our chagrin. However, in the last few days, the streaming giant has been trending because of… leaks.

Recommended Videos

Over the past three days, major animated titles have been leaked as a result of a security breach that compromised Netflix’s database. While it is still not known who is responsible for the leaks, many suspect that the breach was carried out by a Southeast Asian dubbing team — though Netflix has yet to confirm these rumors. In fact, Netflix only just addressed the issue after one of its major titles — Heartstopper — was also affected by the leak ahead of its scheduled release. Unfortunately, that’s not the only major title that has been released.

Which shows Netflix shows were leaked?

Photo by Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Surprisingly, the leak hasn’t just affected Netflix’s animated shows. While the majority of the titles include Japanese and American productions, more titles, including non-animated series, have been added to the list just a few hours ago. On that note, here are all the titles that were leaked during this cyberattack:

Heartstopper – Season 3

Arcane – Season 2

Dandadan – 6 Episodes

Terminator Zero Anime – Season 1

Ranma 1/2 – 4 Episodes

Re: Zero – Season 3, Episode 1

Mononoke The Movie

Netflix has assured users, in an issue stated through The Wrap, that measures are being taken “aggressively” to pursue those responsible for the breach. According to the streaming platform, this digital attack was the result of one of its post-production partners being targeted. This explains why the leaked episodes are stamped with “for internal use” and “property of Netflix” watermarks and why they lack completed visual and sound effects.

Contrary to many reports circulating online, Stranger Things’ final season was not among the leaked titles. While some users on X have claimed to see leaked Stranger Things episodes, a user on the forum 4chan confirmed that the sci-fi series was not part of the leaked titles, and no early episodes were released online. Allegedly, only subtitles from previous episodes were leaked.

Canceling the alarm, Stranger Things most likely did not leak. pic.twitter.com/Wzs0AelnFX — Korpat (@Korpat8) August 9, 2024

Netflix’s response, however, took longer than expected. It wasn’t until two of its major Western-produced titles, Arcane and Heartstopper, were leaked that the company issued a statement on the matter. Hopefully, this issue will soon be resolved, as more and more animators are voicing their disappointment at having their work spoiled by the security breach.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy