Has ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 leaked online?

The entertainment world is currently in shambles after a massive data breach resulted in the unexpected release of several highly-anticipated Netflix projects.

As it stands, the majority of the leaks have been animated projects — including season 2 of Arcane and Terminator Zero — although several popular drama series have also been affected by the recent breach, according to the Los Angeles Times. These include episodes of Heartstopper season 3 and Stranger Things season 5 (which also happens to be the show’s final outing).

With the sci-fi series set to embark on its final showdown in the fictional town of Hawkins, die-hard fans are itching at the possibility of learning what’s to come in the upcoming season — especially with ever-growing speculation about several potential character deaths.

Image via Netflix

In the aftermath of the breach, a message from the anonymous leaker insisted that the first three episodes of the fifth and final season are in the leaker’s possession and will be leaked at some point in the future. As of right now, however, the leaks are highly unsubstantiated and have yet to be confirmed, but that certainly hasn’t stopped the Stranger Things fandom from gritting their teeth in both anticipation and anxiety.

Leaks of this magnitude are certainly unnecessary and a complete disservice to the folks who work around the clock to create these projects. That said, it’s not surprising fans are eager to gaze their eyes upon Hawkins once again, having waited over two years for a fresh-faced season.

So at this time of writing, no, season 5 of Stranger Things has not been leaked. The majority of netizens on X and 4chan do not believe that season 5 will be included in the Netflix breach, despite an anonymous hacker claiming to be in possession of the three episodes.

