Ghosting, breakups and heartbreak: Netflix releases a shocking ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 couples update one year later

After the Perfect Match season 2 finale episode aired, fans wanted to know if any couples were still together. The final couples who made it to the end included Micah and Kaz, Stevan and Alara, Tolu and Chris, Christine and Nigel, Elys and Bryton.

Recently, Netflix posted an update on where these couples are now. The most surprising revelation for fans was when Jess and Harry told the cameras that they had given their relationship another shot after the filming wrapped up. A year later, all couples are not in contact or on speaking terms anymore.

To the viewer’s surprise, Alara and Stevan, one of the strongest couples in the villa, aren’t together either. The Perfect Match season 2 winners Christine and Nigel went on a trip together to Thailand, but soon broke up upon their return. Micah and Kaz decided to give each other another chance in the real world. The pair got into an explosive fight and eventually broke up.

All Perfect Match season 2 couples have broken up

Alara shared that Stevan was serious about her, and they both went on a holiday together right after the filming ended. Additionally, the Perfect Match couple was looking at apartments to move in together and had met each other’s family. They also considered either permanently moving to London or Los Angeles.

But then, all of a sudden, Stevan ghosted Alara. This was a shocking twist in their relationship as the two were ready to take the next step. Stevan didn’t mention what went down, the Too Hot to Handle star stated that he didn’t have enough time to continue a relationship, especially the one “that was overseas.”

Stevan explained that the time difference was a problem to make their long-distance work, he also had to get back to the “real world stuff” which made it impossible for him to carry on his relationship. He said:

“And it was just wrong time so we have not carried on the relationship. Haven’t spoken much, but it is what it is.”

Alara on the other hand got emotional opening up about how Stevan had ghosted her out of nowhere. She told the cameras she had blocked Stevan and had no intentions of crossing paths with him again.

The next couple, Harry and Jess wanted to see what it would be like to date outside the villa. Harry claimed that if they had met in a different setting and not on a dating show, they would have had more luck. Meanwhile, Jess said that they both gave their best but unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Harry has no regrets, he shared that Perfect Match was an opportunity for him to look back on what kind of a person he was a year ago. This gives him a chance to work on the mistakes he made and try to be a better person, the Too Hot to Handle star said:

“You know I got a feeling, it was like the right person, wrong time, and wrong location. Probably shouldn’t have met on a dating show. I feel like we would have more luck if we met in real life.”

The Love is Blind contestant clarified she had no grudges against Harry but has decided not to stay in contact with him.

Elys’ situation was also similar to her costar Alara. Elys told the cameras that Bryton had “unexpectedly” ghosted her which she thinks was due to the “distance factor.” When it was Bryton’s turn to explain his version of the breakup, he admitted to not responding to Elys’ texts because Elys was a different person off camera.

Fans think he might have thrown shade at her for faking a persona in the villa. Bryton however, did say he wishes the best for Elys and her reality TV career. Meanwhile, Elys implied that Bryton wasn’t there on the show for the “right reasons.”

As viewers expected, Tolu and Chris couldn’t continue their relationship outside of the villa. According to Chris, Tolu was influenced by other people’s opinions and was not ready to hear Chris’ side. Chris believed she heard some “negative feedback” about him and things turned south between them quickly. Tolu also mentioned that the two weren’t on good terms anymore because she didn’t like the “man behind the curtain.”

The Trust contestant mentioned whatever happened between them was for the best, she said:

“At the end of the day, Chris, you’re probably gonna look back at this and realize you fumbled. And I hate that for you, but I love that for me.”

Kaz and Micah were having problems in their relationship due to loyalty issues. As per Kaz, Micah misunderstood that he kissed someone else. Meanwhile, Micah said she wasn’t surprised by her match’s behavior as he was not ready to commit completely.

Micah admitted that she couldn’t differentiate between the different show formats of Love is Blind and Perfect Match. On Love is Blind contestants are focused on finding their one true love and are serious about settling down with their partner However, on Perfect Match participants have a more casual approach. Many cast members were just there to have a good time, secure their position in the game, or get the winning title. Not everyone has the intention to hunt for a genuine connection or find a love match.

Christine and Nigel didn’t get much time in season 2 but as winners, the two went to celebrate their victory in Thailand. Despite the long distance, the two tried to make their relationship work. Christine explained that Nigel wanted to be on good terms with her because he “wanted everything to look good for the cameras.”

Christine shared that Nigel had hurt her multiple times and even the couple’s counseling didn’t work for them. Toward the end of the interview, it was revealed that Stevan, Bryton, Elys, and Kaz are in a new relationship. Meanwhile, Harry, Jess, Tolu, Alara, Chris, Nigel, and Christine are currently single. Micah plans on keeping her dating life private.

