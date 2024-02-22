How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ are there?

For better or for worse, Netflix’s live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender is here. I can’t exactly say “at long last,” because truthfully, no one asked for this. In fact, we all knew that a certain 2005 live-action attempt at the story also ended up with some questionable reviews attached to the title. Perhaps, though, we all wishfully believed Netflix could do it differently but alas, we can only know for certain if we watch the entire series in a row.

As we all know, the series is headlined by Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. No one was necessarily against the casting process itself, but there was plenty of wrong with a lot of the information released before the show’s debut. With that said, here is the exact number of episodes that you have to watch before officially making your decision regarding Netflix’s attempt at one of the most convoluted animated stories out there.

How many episodes are in the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action?

There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix. The series has just landed on the platform, with each episode having a running time of around 47–63 minutes. These eight episodes cover “Book One,” which encompasses the first 20 episodes of the animated series. This means that within just a few episodes, viewers can gain a full grasp of the story — or at least they should.

Currently, there are already a few reviews praising the series for its cinematography and aesthetic. Surprisingly, some reviews also commend the series on various aspects of the plot, even on elements that were promised to be changed but didn’t immediately resonate with fans. However, as time progresses, we can expect to see more opinions on social media. Ultimately, there is nothing better than forming our own opinions on the subject.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action is now officially available on Netflix.