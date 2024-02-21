What time will ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ be on Netflix?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the latest in a string of live-action Netflix adaptations of classic animated IPs. Netflix’s track record should make us anything but hopeful, but my fingers are crossed this is a good one.

Critical response aside, Netflix has doubled down on this business model. And while the duds have been exceptionally dud-y — I don’t think any of us have forgotten (or forgiven) the live-action Death Note — there have been highs. The 2023 One Piece cemented a place in history as one of the best anime live-actions in memory and was one of the most-watched shows on the streamer.

Things are definitely on an upward trend, but Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA for short) has been wronged before. If you saw 2010’s The Last Airbender, you 1) should be financially compensated for your trouble and 2) you know just how bad an adaptation can get. Is it any wonder ATLA fans are nervous about a new live-action adaptation?

I definitely get the trepidation, but I’m all for giving the Netflix series a chance. It might not end up a perfect adaptation but at the very least, it’ll be an opportunity to see the ATLA world we love reimagined in a real-life setting. If you’re going to tune in too, here’s what time to watch.

When does Avatar: The Last Airbender premiere on Netflix?

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available to stream at 3am ET/12am PT on Thursday, Feb. 22. All eight episodes will appear at that time, so prepare to binge if that’s your thing.

If you still aren’t ready to watch a live-action ATLA, all three seasons of the cartoon are also available on Netflix. And if you haven’t seen the original cartoon yet, stop what you’re doing and go watch! You won’t be disappointed.