How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ are there and how long are they?

Sofía Vergara has marked the opening month of 2024 with a storm in the Netflix library after slipping into “La Jefa” skin. Her latest miniseries, Griselda, stormed onto the scene on Jan. 25 and is fully available to watch on Netflix.

After the 2022 first-look photo of Vergara as real-life drug queen pin Griselda surfed the internet, the anticipation peaked for the limited series. Two years of meticulous filming have now culminated in the miniseries swiftly topping Netflix’s Global Weekly Top 10 TV chart during its inaugural week. This thrilling fusion of biopic-crime-drama is exactly what the streaming juggernaut needed to inaugurate the new year with a resounding impact.

Written by Doug Miro and Ingrid Escajeda, the miniseries follows a cunning and driven Colombian businesswoman who ascends from the shadows to claim the title of “The Godmother” within the criminal underworld. The series creator Eric Newman has reunited the team behind his hit series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico to make Griselda a reality.

The story of Griselda has been in sight of Newman since the earliest days of his research for what eventually became Narcos. The creator revealed to Tudum how Griselda leaped out at him as a fascinating character,

“I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity.”

And from this vision, came the captivating rise-and-fall saga of Griselda Blanco, the woman who neared unparalleled heights of power, wealth, and influence in the 1970s and ‘80s as a cocaine trafficker in Miami. The series is now streaming completely on Netflix with the skilled direction of Andrés Baiz.

How many episodes are there of Griselda?

Griselda was developed as a miniseries dramatizing the story of a dedicated mother who forged one of the most lucrative cartels in history. The show swings between the realms of family and subterranean business in six thrilling episodes. But don’t be fooled by the episode count, those six episodes will take you on a rollercoaster to all shades of thrill, emotion, comedy, fright, and tragedy.

Having been developed as a miniseries, the story wraps the plot in six episodes. This means, there probably won’t be a season 2 of Griselda. It is a limited masterpiece familiarizing and fascinating viewers with the ruthless empire of Griselda Blanco built on unexpected appeal and brutality.

How long are the episodes of Griselda?

To tell the story in its full glory, all six episodes of Griselda run close to one hour each. Here is the title of each episode and its respective runtime: