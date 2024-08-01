‘I AM SAT’: ‘Squid Game’ makes a shocking announcement along with its unexpected season 2 teaser

It’s been nearly three years since Squid Game took our world by storm when it premiered in 2021, at a time when COVID lockdowns were in full swing, gathering international attention in a manner unprecedented for a K-drama. That may be because Squid Game goes further than most Korean dramas by forcing viewers to look at a dystopian interpretation of our capitalist society that brings to light issues we can perceive in our modern day-to-day reality.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has shown a clear vision of what he wishes his story to achieve. Hence why, not only are fans waiting three years to witness the continuation of Seong Gi-hun’s quest to put an end to the vicious life-or-death games, but there won’t be an indefinite number of seasons to reap the most money out of a successful IP. Oftentimes it is better to know when and how to end a story than to perpetuate it because of the buzz it generates.

With its most recent announcement, Squid Game appears to indicate it does not intend for its narrative to dilly-dally and shed its quality in the process.

When will we see the return of player 456?

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming December 26.



The Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y3fQJ7LA2h — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024

Squid Game season 2 arrives on Netflix before the year’s end, the day before Christmas, on Dec. 26, 2024. Season 2 sees the return of cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun, in addition to welcoming a host of new faces including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

With the release of the newest teaser trailer, Netflix not only announced Squid Game’s highly-anticipated return but also that the massively popular series will be comprised of three seasons only, with the third and final one coming in 2025.

In a letter announcing the news, director Hwang wrote:

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale in Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

While the stakes for Gi-hun are incredibly high, so are the audience’s expectations for the continuation of this formidable thriller.

