Is there a ‘Love Is Blind Habibi’ release date?

Fans of Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind are eagerly anticipating the franchise’s next international installment, and it looks like the UAE-based edition, titled Love Is Blind Habibi, is on the horizon. While an official release date has not yet been announced, industry insiders suggest the new series will likely debut towards the end of 2024.

The show’s concept, which has found immense success across several global markets, will be adapted for Arab singles looking to find their perfect match. Much like the original American version, Love Is Blind Habibi will follow a group of men and women as they embark on a unique social experiment. Participants will engage in blind dates within isolated pods, where they can only communicate through voice, with the hopes of forging a deep emotional connection before ever laying eyes on one another.

When can you watch Love is Blind Habibi?

Viewers can expect the same dramatic twists and turns that have captivated audiences worldwide, as the couples navigate the challenges of getting engaged without seeing their partner, followed by a race against the clock to decide if they are truly compatible enough to make it down the aisle.

Hosting the UAE edition are Elham Ali, a Saudi actress and TV personality, and her husband Khaled Saqer, also a Saudi-born actor. The couple, who have both appeared in various Arab productions, including Netflix‘s Bashar Shorts, will guide the participants through their journey to find love.

While an official release date remains under wraps, Netflix’s MENA (Middle East and North Africa) social media channels have already teased a glimpse of the upcoming series, showcasing the picturesque landscapes of the UAE and the charismatic hosting duo. With the Love Is Blind:UK getting great reviews so far, fans of the series are undoubtedly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the latest spinoff set against the backdrop of the vibrant Emirati culture.

