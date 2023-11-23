Latest Netflix News: ‘The Crown’ revisits the car accident that changed the world, all while wave-turning Taylor Swift says goodbye to Netflix for good

Thanksgiving time is nigh, and after the entire spooky content infusion from the past few weeks, we could use a little break. Here’s the real kicker, though: Netflix is starting its annual library cleanse by axing five series on the same day, so needless to say, there ain’t no rest for the wicked.

On a more positive note, The Crown is making a comeback, and animation is still thriving on the platform – even if there’s a certain lackluster title that hoped for more than it achieved. On the flip side, as the Holiday Season approaches and colder weather sets in, families are undoubtedly hoping to spend some quality time together, cuddling with warm blankets and enjoying a good family-friendly film – but keep in mind that the options will be limited this time around.

With that said, here’s the latest news of the week.

The Crown season 6 debuted its first four episodes, filled with grief and lots of Princess Diana

Via Netflix

The last and latest season of The Crown is finally upon us, and with the late Queen Elizabeth II still on everyone’s minds, it’s obvious that people are eagerly tuning in for some royal shenanigans. Sadly, the new season is bound to tug at some hearts, as it is expected to revisit the tragedy that was the fatal accident that led to Princess Diana’s demise.

However, for now, only the first half of the season has aired – that’s four total episodes – and the People’s Princess is still living large, enjoying some well-deserved time away from Charles as a divorced woman falling in love with Dodi. We all know what’s coming for Diana, unfortunately, but we’re not ready to see it yet. Fortunately, the last half of the season is set to be released on December 14.

Blue Eye Samurai channels Arcane with the animation, but it still wasn’t enough to make the top 10

Image via Netflix

We’ve long been aware that every animated product coming out of Netflix is bound to be successful. People are yearning for some good-humored animated fun that’s easily accessible with a click of a button, and Netflix knows this. Here comes in Blue Eye Samurai.

Blue Eye Samurai was just released on the platform, but contrary to what many believed, the animation style channeling everyone’s favorite League of Legends series wasn’t enough to attract fans in front of a screen to ensure its place in the worldwide charts. In fact didn’t even garner enough viewers to show up on FlixPatrol, despite its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Figures.

Shadow and Bone faced an inevitable ending, but it might just get the Warrior Nun treatment

Photo via Netflix

It was only a matter of time before Netflix attended to its fantasy-hater fame and finally closed its pockets to Shadow and Bone. As much as fans expected a continuation of the series – especially considering it wasn’t lacking in viewership – the platform simply chose to pull the plug on the fantasy series, much like it did with Warrior Nun a year prior. Coincidence? I think not.

Either way, the future isn’t looking entirely too bleak for Shadow and Bone fans. Not only do they have the numbers to demand that all networks acknowledge the success of the series and choose to hold on to it, but they can also follow in the footsteps of Warrior Nun fans. The latter was already picked up after months of arduous work, and it might be just a matter of time before the Grishaverse sees the same fate considering its passionate fanbase rivaling that of Warrior Nun.

Say Goodbye to Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, because the library is getting a cleanse

Photo by Dave Hogan/TAS18/Dave Hogan/Getty Images for TAS

Aside from Warrior Nun, Netflix also decided to do a little holiday cleanse right before Thanksgiving by axing four other titles: Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, Glamorous, and Farzar. If that wasn’t enough, the entire library is also undergoing a Marie Kondo treatment, with several other names being removed from the platform. Sadly, for some of these, it also means that they’ll never be rewatched on a streaming service unless they get picked up at some point.

Some of the titles that will no longer be in the library include: The Hills, Sing 2, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, all Jaws films, Gladiator, The Wolf of Wall Street, Love Actually, Lost in Translation, all Mission Impossible films, 8 Mile, and many more. All of these will be leaving the platform over the next few weeks, until the very last day of the year, so take your chance to check out all of these before that happens.