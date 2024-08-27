Image Credit: Disney
An image of Steven and Sabrina smiling in an episode of Netflix's 'Love is Blind UK'
Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

‘Love Is Blind UK’: Are Sabrina and Steven still together?

There were so many revelations in the reunion episode.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 08:52 am

Steven Smith and Sabrina Egerton’s journey on Love is Blind: UK had all the makings of a fairy tale. From their first date in the pods, it was evident that these two were a strong match. Of course, there were the moments where it looked like they wouldn’t work out, but throughout the Netflix hit show, they focused solely on each other. But did their connection make it past all the cameras? 

 Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

Steven and Sabrina were one of the first couples we saw on Love is Blind UK, and their wholesome, mature chemistry was undeniable. But when the topic of kids came up, the pair hit a snag in the road. Steven made it clear that having kids was a big part of his future plans, while Sabrina admitted that she was more focused on building a strong relationship with her partner.

Fortunately for the wholesome duo revisited the conversation, and Sabrina shared that she might consider surrogacy or adoption down the line. This open and honest communication brought them closer, and Steven’s proposal soon followed. 

Following the series finale, the status of their relationship was up in the air, especially since they were not following each other on social media. But when a fan brought that up on one of her Instagram posts, Sabrina replied, “maybe we’re trying to avoid any spoilers,” with a cheeky grin emoji attached, and this gave fans of their relationship hope. However, this all came crashing down at the reunion episode, where Sabrina revealed she hadn’t seen Steven in months, and they had split up. 

Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com