Netflix docuseries ‘America’s Sweethearts’ just found out whether or not it’s getting a second season

Watching Netflix is never a bad idea, and the streaming platform has told some seriously compelling real-life stories in 2024. Before fans got to see Martha Stewart share her journey in Martha, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders showed us the equally gritty and enjoyable experience of being chosen for this life-changing adventure.

Now, there is news about a second season. According to People, Netflix renewed America’s Sweethearts for a second season. That’s something to cheer for!

Several stars, like Caroline Sundvold and Reece Weaver, who stole the show in season 1, cheered in a teaser video to help spread the word of the sophomore season. You can see the number “two” made out of pom poms, which was a fun idea.

Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts will be about the rookie and veteran cheerleaders who joined the team for the 2024/2025 Dallas Cowboys season. I loved season one because it showed how the cheerleaders are chosen and how they learn these ambitious routines. I also enjoyed that it didn’t shy away from the hardships the stars faced behind the scenes, like Caroline’s injuries and how she adjusted to life after finishing her five seasons.

Although watching the cheerleaders pour their hearts and souls into their work was entertaining, it’s not easy starring on a super popular docuseries. The stars are sincere on and off camera about that. Reece told The Hollywood Reporter that she felt a “responsibility” having so many strangers watching her. She added “It’s definitely stressful, but in such a beautiful way because it’s a blessing all at the same time.”

Like many fans, I basked in the entertainment value of America’s Sweetheart season one while worrying about the women who made the squad. Victoria Kalina, who knew that she had to say goodbye to DCC after cheering for four seasons, shared that she suffered from depression. This led to an eating disorder and “a binge-purge cycle,” as she said.

In some scenes, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell would check that Victoria was “fueling herself.” Where there’s cheerleading, diet culture isn’t far behind. It’s a frustrating catch-22 because, on the one hand, the dancers need to eat properly so they can have energy for the long hours of practices and games. On the other hand, people are staring at their bodies all the time, and it’s easy to understand how people would feel the need to go on a diet.

Talking about your most challenging moments might not be as sparkly and fun as showing everyone the famous “Thunderstruck” routine, but Victoria was happy to show viewers her inner world. She told TIME Magazine she “wanted to promise myself that I would just be fully me.” She added she has “inspired other people to be open to talk about it.” I’m hopeful that the second season will also feature cast members who are willing to talk about these hard topics.

Curious who is a DCC squad member and who will therefore star in season two of the Netflix series? The 2024/2025 team was chosen in summer 2024 and includes Caroline’s younger sister Anna Kate Sundvold, Reece, and Kelly Villares, who tried out for the previous squad but didn’t make it. Although it’s unclear when America’s Sweethearts season two will be on Netflix, there’s enough time to rewatch season one and marvel at that “Thunderstruck” dance.

