Sabrina Carpenter is expanding her horizons to Netflix, channeling ‘Glee’ energy in a new holiday special — and we’re here for it

Sabrina Carpenter is clearly on a mission to establish herself as a multifaceted force in the music world. Who would have guessed that the little girl from Disney’s Girl Meets World would grow up to become one of the biggest superstars on the planet?

While it was obvious that her talent went well beyond her work as a child actress, we hadn’t seen such a dramatic leap from Disney fame to worldwide stardom since the days of the OG Disney trio: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato. But here’s Sabrina, defying the odds, reaching back to the Mouse’s roots, and selling out stadiums across the globe. She’s not just a fantastic singer and dancer — and even though we haven’t seen her act in years, it looks like that’s about to change with an exciting new Netflix Christmas special.

Netflix recently announced the release of A Nonsense Christmas, a festive special headlined by Carpenter. The trailer already gives us a sneak peek at what’s in store. From Sabrina’s signature sultry one-liners — like, “I wouldn’t count on a silent night” — to HD concert footage, behind-the-scenes content, and plenty of Christmas covers, it seems the 24-year-old will be hosting her very own holiday extravaganza. The special will contain a mix of musical performances, comedy sketches, and collaborations with special guests.

Musical guests joining Sabrina include Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis. For those looking for some SNL-style comedy, Carpenter has that covered too. Guests like Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, and more will star alongside Sabrina in skits inspired by Christmas classics like The Ghosts of Christmas Past, and with this festive special, Sabrina Carpenter continues to prove she’s a triple threat and a star to watch.

It’s rare to see rising pop stars take the leap into creating something as ambitious as a Christmas special. Most opt instead for documentaries or docu-series to give fans a glimpse into their daily lives. But it just so happened that Sabrina Carpenter’s foray into the world of comedy and music specials has been met with resounding applause.

Fans are already comparing the upcoming release to Glee’s iconic holiday episodes. One fan summed up the sentiment perfectly, tweeting that it “Feels like I’m about to watch a Glee Christmas special, and I’m so here for it.” Another reply said, “I think I’m obsessed with this woman like ugh she’s taking it.” We couldn’t agree more.

feels like i’m about to watch a glee christmas special and im so here for it — Sai Charan (@charanmaradi17) November 19, 2024 chappell sabrina and tyla oh i’m so spoileddd https://t.co/9DnaF1Bd5p pic.twitter.com/xTCqJVMR6a — jamyra ౨ৎ (@gyugumii) November 19, 2024

The overall fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing their excitement for the festive vibes. Fans of the featured guest artists have also shared the same feeling, praising Carpenter’s choices for this upcoming special. However, we do have to burst some fans’ bubbles — because Sabrina isn’t the first, nor will she be the last, artist to commemorate the holiday season with a special.

In 1963, CBS aired The Judy Garland Christmas Show in the shadow of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Though it was initially overlooked, the special has since become a cherished piece of holiday nostalgia. More recently, in 2013, Lady Gaga teamed up with the Muppets for Lady Gaga & The Muppets’ Holiday Spectacular, which even had a guest appearance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

While Sabrina may not be breaking new ground, her special stands out for its modern twist and nostalgic nod to classics like Glee. By reviving the tradition of celebrity-led holiday specials, she’s offering something fresh and heartfelt. For that alone, we thank Miss Carpenter for thinking outside the box and for giving us a festive treat.

