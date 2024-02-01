What are Abbey and David’s Valentine’s Day plans? The ‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars spill the tea

Now that it is officially February, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman from Love on the Spectrum US revealed some of the romantic festivities they have planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a couple.

For those who are unfamiliar with Love on the Spectrum US, it is an American spin-off of the Australian show of the same name — both created and directed by Cian O’Clery — where “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships.” In season 1, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman found love with one another, and in season 2, the two lovebirds returned to our television screens to document their trip to Africa, where they were able to see their all time favorite animal: The African lion.

Seeing how much their relationship has progressed during season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, it is clear that Abbey and David are madly in love with each other, even discussing the idea of marriage both on the show, as well as after the show. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it looks like Abbey and David are ready to celebrate their love for one another, revealing their plans in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight…

According to Abbey, she and David are “going to the Great Wolf Lodge with Mary and her boyfriend, Zach, as a double date,” before adding that they are “gonna have romantic Valentine’s Day and eat s’mores” at The Cheesecake Factory as well.

She followed up this statement by sharing that she has a special surprise for her boyfriend, and David admitted that he has a special surprise for her in return.

Could this special surprise be even more lion stuffed animals? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Abbey Romeo and David Issacman on Instagram to see all of the photos and videos from their trip to Great Wolf Lodge — as well as to find out what these special surprises are — but until then, fans of the franchise can relive their love story by streaming every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix. The show is seriously as heartwarming as can be!