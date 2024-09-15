What other movies and TV shows has ‘Uglies’ star Keith Powers been in?

It’s fair to say that the Netflix movie Uglies hasn’t received the greatest reviews. The sci-fi drama, helmed by Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation director McG, currently holds a disappointingly poor 20% rating from critics and a mediocre 56% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

Recommended Videos

The 102-minute film centers around a future post-apocalyptic dystopian society that has exhausted all natural resources and imposes cosmetic surgery to make everyone beautiful at 16, before which people are referred to as “uglies” (hence the movie’s title) and thereafter as “pretties,” at which point they’re allowed into a place known simply as “The City.” Negative reviews are justified. Uglies is a perfect example of how not to do dystopia. It leaves viewers with far more questions than answers, and there’s not much interesting going on behind the superficial core concept.

However, movie buffs are still interested in the movie’s cast, including actor and model Keith Powers. Powers plays David, the leader of “The Smoke,” a land with freedom and nature that goes against the aforementioned repressive beauty-obsessed society, and he does a grand job portraying the kind character with a mysterious past.

But where else might you have seen 32-year-old Powers (born Aug. 22, 1992, in Sacramento, California) in? Let’s take a look.

Where else might you have seen Keith Powers?

Image via AMC

As per IMDb, Powers has acted professionally since 2013 and has appeared in several movies, television shows, and one music video.

The movies he’s appeared in are the straight-to-video comedy House Party: Tonight’s the Night (2013), the epic biographical drama Straight Outta Compton (2015), the teen drama Before I Fall, the teen comedy #RealityHigh, and the action comedy Maximum Impact (all 2017), the drama Violet, the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, and the romantic drama On Our Way (all 2021), and the thriller Door Mouse and the rom-com The Perfect Find (both 2023).

On television, he guest-starred on an episode of the mystery teen drama Pretty Little Liars in 2013. He then joined the romantic comedy Faking It as a regular character during its 2014 and 2015 seasons. In 2015, he was featured in the pilot of the horror drama Fear the Walking Dead and played a significant role in the sitcom Sin City Saints. The following year, he took on a recurring role in the teen drama Recovery Road. He served as a co-team captain on the sketch comedy series Wild ‘N Out, portrayed a key figure in the miniseries The New Edition Story, and made an appearance in the anthology series Tales, all in 2017. Between 2017 and 2018, he was integral to the drama series Famous in Love. In 2018, he starred in the thriller miniseries What/If.

Most recently, in 2024, he played a supporting role in the mystery suspense thriller Emperor of Ocean Park. The one music video he appeared in was Big Sean’s “Single Again” in 2019. So, if you’re wondering where you’ve seen Powers before, it’s undoubtedly in something listed above. Powers is a talented guy, and we look forward to seeing more of him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy