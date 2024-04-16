Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

Where was ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ filmed?

The surprising social experiment was filmed at a real prison, but which one?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 01:56 pm

A controversial social experiment is coming under scrutiny in the wake of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, a Netflix series detailing the successes and failings of a radical idea.

Recommended Videos

The risky experiment shares real estate with the Stanford prison experiment, but it’s actually an entirely separate beast. Rather than collect regular citizens and thrust them into a prison environment, Unlocked follows actual prisoners who, following detention, are given a rare opportunity. It was all proposed by Sheriff Eric Higgins, who was seeking a way to reduce the recidivism rate among prisoners.

Netflix went along for the ride, and the result is an eight-episode docuseries digging into the results of the wild experiment. All of the people featured are actual incarcerated citizens or guards of the risk-taking prison and filming took place almost exclusively on-site with no sets needed.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment‘s filming locations

The goal of the Unlocked experiment, and thus the docuseries, was to examine what happens when detainees are provided the opportunity to create a community for themselves without the overbearing rules and regulations of a typical prison. At the proposition of longtime Sheriff Eric Higgins, the doors to individual cells were unlocked and prisoners were invited to create structure for themselves. The aim was to encourage detainees to experience more control, and thus more responsibility, in their day-to-day lives during incarceration, encouraging them to live more community-oriented lives, and as a result, discourage re-offending.

Filming for most docuseries takes place on location so as to best enhance the sense of realism for viewers. This was a real social experiment that took place at a real prison and all of the people featured are regular prisoners, guards, and psychologists. No actors step in to dramatize the story — the premise is plenty dramatic all on its own.

As such, if you recognize details from the series, it’s probably because you’ve visited a local Arkansas prison. Filming for Unlocked took place at Pulaski County Regional Detention center in Little Rock, Arkansas, where prisoners were given the opportunity to opt in or out of the experiment. Those who chose to take part were informed of the experiments parameters, and — according to Higgins — successfully confirmed his hypothesis.

While plenty of hurdles were discovered during the six-week experiment, Higgins is convinced that it showcased how more control over their own lives and environments can improve both prison conditions and prisoners themselves. He remains satisfied with the decision to go forward with the experiment ⏤ so much so that he may make another attempt, with a few tweaks to the formula, that could see an Unlocked season 2 land on Netflix eventually.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where is ‘Heartbreak High’ set?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Where is ‘Heartbreak High’ set?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Where can I watch ‘Heartbreak High’?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Where can I watch ‘Heartbreak High’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What is ‘Killing Eve’ about? A guide for the uninitiated
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in 'Killing Eve'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What is ‘Killing Eve’ about? A guide for the uninitiated
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘What Jennifer Did’: Why did Jennifer Pan plan to kill her parents?
Jennifer Pan
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
‘What Jennifer Did’: Why did Jennifer Pan plan to kill her parents?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What is Jennifer Pan’s release date? The ‘What Jennifer Did’ subject, explained
Jennifer Pan in a white shirt and glasses against a beige backdrop
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
What is Jennifer Pan’s release date? The ‘What Jennifer Did’ subject, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where is ‘Heartbreak High’ set?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Where is ‘Heartbreak High’ set?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Where can I watch ‘Heartbreak High’?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Where can I watch ‘Heartbreak High’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What is ‘Killing Eve’ about? A guide for the uninitiated
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in 'Killing Eve'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What is ‘Killing Eve’ about? A guide for the uninitiated
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘What Jennifer Did’: Why did Jennifer Pan plan to kill her parents?
Jennifer Pan
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
‘What Jennifer Did’: Why did Jennifer Pan plan to kill her parents?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What is Jennifer Pan’s release date? The ‘What Jennifer Did’ subject, explained
Jennifer Pan in a white shirt and glasses against a beige backdrop
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
What is Jennifer Pan’s release date? The ‘What Jennifer Did’ subject, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 16, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.