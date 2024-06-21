Who does Gregory Bridgerton marry?

Four down, four to go. As of Bridgerton season 3, 50% of the eponymous Bridgerton siblings have tied the knot, leaving the other half of the ton’s favorite family still to walk down the aisle.

Well, two of them, really, as only second oldest son Benedict and second oldest daughter Eloise are of age to get married at present. As the Bridgerton book spans decades, though, we know what awaits younger siblings Gregory and Hyacinth in their futures. Youngest son Gregory, in particular, is a ways from getting hitched just yet as he’s only 14 years old as of season 3, but for those too impatient to wait here is the Lady Whistle-lowdown on Gregory’s love life.

What happens to Gregory Bridgerton in the books?

Photo via Netflix

Gregory’s story is told in On The Way To The Wedding, the seventh entry in Julia Quinn’s novel series. Gregory’s romantic storyline has shades of brothers Anthony and Colin’s own experiences, as he’s both caught in a love triangle as well as experiencing a friendship turning to deeper feelings.

At first, Gregory has his eyes set on Hermione Watson and so gets her best friend, Lady Lucinda “Lucy” Abernathy, to play at being his wingwoman. However, along the course of her coaching him the pair come to fall for each other instead. The only problem is that Lucy herself is in an arranged engagement to Lord Haselby, an old friend of Gregory’s from Eton.

Gregory and Lucy embark on a secret love affair, as aided by Gregory’s younger sister Hyacinth, but Lucy ultimately decides to go through with her wedding to Haselby… Which leaves Gregory no choice but to crash the wedding and declare his true feelings for Lucy to the world. Yup, that sounds like exactly the kind of brash, impulsive yet rather endearing thing the Bridgerton boys and girls are wont to do.

Unless a major time-jump/recast is coming, I wouldn’t hold your breath for On The Way To The Wedding to be adapted by Netflix just yet. Still, with the immense popularity of Bridgerton, Gregory’s time in the spotlight is bound to happen if we wait long enough.

