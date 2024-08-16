Who plays Camille in ‘Emily in Paris?’

While there would be no Emily in Paris without the title character played by Lily Collins, the people who make up her new and exciting world in the Netflix hit are equally fashionable and cool. That includes the wealthy and graceful Camille.

Thankfully, Emily in Paris is actually shot in the City of Croissants and Other Pastries and provides plenty of beautiful scenery and eye candy. It also has an awesome cast. So, let’s find out which star portrays the complicated Camille.

Which actress plays Camille in Emily in Paris?

Photo via Netflix

Camille Razat has played the character Camille since season 1 of Emily in Paris (and since they share the same first name, that must make things easier). While Emily is an American who moves to Paris and confuses her French coworkers and new friends at every turn, Razat is a French actress who has also worked as a model. She previously starred in several French movies such as Rock’n Roll, The Accusation, and Paris Pigalle. She also played the main character in the miniseries The Disappearance.

In Emily in Paris, Camille is an important character, as she is the epitome of French elegance and sophistication and exactly who Emily strives to become. Her arc is perfectly crafted since at first she seems intimidating but later becomes (somewhat) more relatable as the series continues. Since she and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) were once together, Emily grows jealous of this, but can’t help but like Camille anyway, because she’s so sweet (love is complicated!). Like Emily’s manager Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Camille becomes an inspiration to Emily since she’s smart, stylish, and lives life on her terms. She does make mistakes, but that just makes her human (and entertaining).

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Razat shared that it took five auditions to land the part of Camille in Emily in Paris. While she might not have been hired on the spot, we think she’s the perfect person to portray this character. Razat added that while she and her popular character are “alike,” she would “be more straightforward with Emily” than her on-screen counterpart. She also said she “would never make a fake pact to take back my man.” But, hey, all those unrealistic and over-the-top decisions make Emily in Paris such an enjoyable watch.

