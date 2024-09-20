Will there be ‘Love Next Door’ season 2?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Next Door episode 10.

Love Next Door has been a rollercoaster of a drama to watch. When Netflix first released trailers for the Korean drama, it looked like a light-hearted dramedy where childhood friends fell in love, but it’s been more heavy-handed with the drama part of that equation than expected.

Starring Jung Hae-in (While You Were Sleeping, Snowdrop) and Jung So-min (Playful Kiss, Love Reset) as childhood friends Choi Seung-ho and Bae Seok-ryu, the drama follows the two leads as they reconnect after Seok-ryu returns home after leaving her job and ending her engagement. The premise isn’t unique but friends-to-lovers is usually a formula for a cute watch.

Given what’s been happening in recent episodes, maybe Sadness Next Door is a more accurate name for this show. Please tell me I’m not the only one who thinks cancer is an overplayed plot point in the K-drama world. When Seok-ryu had to rush to the hospital, I knew the chances of her either developing cancer or being in recovery for cancer were high and sure enough, the drama decided to go in that direction. Thankfully, her biopsy came back clear but there’s got to be better ways to resolve Seok-ryu’s storyline with her ex than severe illness.

There are several other storylines the show needs to wrap before the finale airs on Oct. 6 including the loveline between Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo. It’s possible the show can reach a satisfying conclusion with only one season but the show could end as a set-up for season 2.

Has Love Next Door been renewed for a second season?

While it’s still a possibility, Love Next Door has not been confirmed for a second season. As the first season is still airing, there’s little information available about a potential season 2. A lot needs to happen in the next few episodes in order for the show to wrap up but there’s enough time left for season one to finish off strong.

K-dramas rarely have more than one season but shows increasingly get renewed. Netflix dramas particularly seem to go the distance: 2021’s hit show Squid Game will return later this year before ending with a third season, and a second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo is slated for a 2024 release. The popular drama Taxi Driver just finished a successful second season, and Dr. Romantic wrapped up a third season last summer. The majority of these shows focus on different couples and characters than the first season, sometimes transforming into anthology series. It’s unknown whether Love Next Door will follow in these dramas’ footsteps, but it is possible.

Regardless of whether it gets a second season, I hope the show ends on a good note. We were promised a light-hearted good time and these last few episodes have been anything but light-hearted. I want at least two episodes of Seok-ryu and Seung-ho actually interacting as a couple and ending this angst-fest. As long as the finale is good, one season is enough.

