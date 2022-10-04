10 of Loretta Lynn’s best quotes

Loretta Lynn passed away on Oct. 4 at the age of 90, and her influential life and charm have served as inspiration for country music fans for decades, something that won’t change after her loss.

From the early days of her life and career, when she quickly realized what made her happy and began focusing on ways to chase her dreams to her most recent career achievements, she never took pause for long. Of course, she enjoyed the fruits of her labor, spent time close to her loved ones and Christ, and lived a successful and humble life, but she enjoyed work as much as she reveled in play. For Lynn, it was one and the same. As recently as last week, Lynn shared a post on Instagram highlighting her friendship with the talented and extraordinary Dolly Parton, showcasing her love and adoration for those she was closest to.

If we could all learn something from Lynn, it’s that embracing the dark days in this world with the same warmth that you enjoy the joys is essential. Growing up in the mountains, she knew sadness — there was a lot of it. She also knew days unlike that which many will ever experience, so full of majesty that she had to stop to take it all in. In her songs, in interviews, and in statements to her fans, she shared her wisdom with all of us in beautiful ways.

To celebrate her life and legacy, we’ve been listening to her most iconic hits and digging through interview clips and snippets to compile to you. Here are some of Lynn’s best quotes, from the snarky to the heartwarming and everything in between; she sure knew how to get the point across. Sometimes her words were as sweet as honey; other times, they would sting you like the bee itself.

“You’ve got to continue to grow, or you’re just like last night’s corn bread-stale and dry.”

Lynn didn’t stay complacent for long, and she knew how important it was to keep moving forward. No one wants to be yesterday’s cornbread, do they? No thanks! Everyone knows cornbread is better when it’s warm, fresh, and paired with some vegetable soup!

“My attitude toward men who mess around is simple: If you find ’em, kill ’em.”

Let’s be honest; we’ve all felt this way a time or two, right? No one is going to cause people harm, but men who mess around certainly don’t have much support from, well — anyone.

“Daddy was real gentle with kids. That’s why I expected so much out of marriage, figuring that all men should be steady and pleasant.”

Lynn had a busy childhood but a good one, and she said that her dad set the standard for a warm and kind father figure. She expected the same from her husband and seeing as she loved him for her whole life, we’d say she picked the right man to grow old with.

She also gave her father a sweet shout-out in the Instagram post above, saying that he was her inspiration, calling him kind and tender-hearted. She was lucky to grow up with him.

“We used to go around tipping outhouses over, or turning over corn shocks on Halloween. Anything to be mean.”

In honor of spooky season, we had to pick a quote about Halloween, and Lynn’s is relatable. April Fools Day might be the holiday reserved for pranks, but kids like to carry that tradition onto the eerie holiday, too.

Lynn and her siblings used to have fun on Halloween by being “mean,” and it’s also an explanation that you’d only ever understand if you’ve spent any time living on a farm or in a small rural town.

“You can’t be halfway in this business. If you don’t meet the fans, you lose all you’ve got.”

Lynn’s fans meant the world to her, and she knew that honoring them meant honoring her career. Many who love Lynn had stories about interactions with her, and she made sure to make time for her fans.

In this photo from her Instagram account, she thanks fans for coming to see her and showcases herself surrounded by them.

“In the long run, you make your own luck—good, bad, or indifferent.”

Some people feel stuck in their luck, and while it is true that circumstances can weigh heavily on your emotions, Lynn reminds us all that we can create our own luck and that it’s up to us to make the best of what we’ve got.

“I don’t go to church regular. But I pray for answers to my problems.”

Lynn knew that God played the most important role in her life, and she spent a lot of time praying for ways to help her through her struggles. She might not have been in the building each Sunday, but she knew Christ.

“I ain’t got much education, but I got some sense.”

Lynn might not have had a degree, but she had a lot of sense. Knowing how to make the world work for her, singing beautiful songs, and raising a family she was proud of; that’s how she made sense of this beautiful life.

“I think Charley Pride has been one of the best things to happen to country music, to prove it belongs to everybody.”

Lynn shared kind words about Charley Pride’s impact on country music and the legacy he left behind. She said that his entrance into country music meant that everyone knew they were allowed to be part of it, that it belonged to fans of all circumstances, regardless of races, religion, or any other differences.

“I love people and I love to sing, that’s what keeps me going.”

Lynn lived a long life, passing away at age 90, so what is it that kept her going? Her fans, her music, and her love of both. Lynn said that music and her fans are what kept her going, and not just living but being able to enjoy that life. She had a long, meaningful career, and her impact on the entertainment realm will never be forgotten.

Here’s to Loretta Lynn: the icon, the legend, the woman, and the lover. May she be remembered for lifetimes.