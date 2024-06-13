‘Moving, cinematic experience’: Woman tries to film a beautiful sunset, captures SpongeBob ascending to heaven instead

From toe-tapping dance tutorials to mouth-watering recipes scattered across the For You page, there’s not much that hasn’t been seen on TikTok. Well, maybe except for SpongeBob SquarePants beautifully ascending to Heaven with Leonard Cohen playing in the background — which definitely wasn’t on our bingo card.

The TikTok video in question was hilariously shared by user @caskeyc, who documented an eye-catching moment when a SpongeBob balloon broke free from its owner’s grasp and floated up to the friendly skies above. Before the yellow, sponge-shaped balloon enters the frame, however, the OP was initially motivated to record a beautiful sunset, but it quickly became obvious that her landscape view was about to change.

@caskeyc I was filming a beautiful sunset and then????? like the least expected thing hahahahaha ♬ Suzanne – Leonard Cohen

As to be expected, the amusing situation immediately attracted a wide range of comments on the video, with one user saying, “where spongebob goin,” while another commented, “all i do on this app is cry.” Other comments comedically pointed out that the scenario depicted in the video would’ve definitely become a creepypasta back in 2010, likely in the same vein as the unforgettable “Squidward’s Suicide” creepypasta.

Despite the utter ridiculousness of witnessing a SpongeBob balloon flying sky high, the actual situation occurs in real life more than most would like to admit. I mean, let’s be honest, who hasn’t been to a carnival in the middle of the summer where you look up to the sky and see a plethora of balloons flying away after a kid lets go of the string?

Perhaps the most amusing part of the video is the inclusion of Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” playing in the background, although, maybe the title should be changed to simply “SpongeBob.” Fly high, little sponge.

