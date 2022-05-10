A trio of Young Avengers unite in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ set photo

After a number of teenage heroes have been introduced across Phase Four, Marvel fans are certain that the Young Avengers are just around the corner. To date, though, the studio has yet to officially announce that a team-up project for the next generation of MCU heroes is on its way. But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly brings us even closer to this eventuality by featuring no less than three of the group’s roster.

Although the trio didn’t all share the screen in the sequel, instead, this new set photo unites the future junior Avengers. Julian Hilliard, who plays Wanda’s son Billy aka Wiccan, shared the adorable pic, which sees him posing with MCU brother Tommy/Speed (Jett Klyne) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The actor made clear that he had a great time making the movie, remarking that he “loved working with these two.”

✨ loved working with these two✨ pic.twitter.com/qML9RGORg1 — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) May 9, 2022

Hilliard and Klyne debuted in their roles in last year’s WandaVision, with the pair even getting to don comics-accurate costumes in the show’s Halloween episode. Gomez, meanwhile, was just added to the universe as America in Doctor Strange 2. The focus on the character, especially her unique reality-crossing abilities, marks her out as a major player going forward, however.

Other Young Avengers we’ve already met include Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Cassie Lang from the Ant-Man films. Those yet to come, but who are likely on their way include Iron Lad, Hulkling, and Prodigy. Getting the Young Avengers together seems like a smash-hit Disney Plus TV series waiting to happen, so we’re surprised Marvel hasn’t got one on the slate yet. But it can’t be far off.

As it is, we’re not sure if Hilliard and Klyne would return for such a project, seeing as Tommy and Billy are typically a little older when they join the Young Avengers team. It would be a shame to lose the duo, though, as fans have already embraced them as part of the MCU family.