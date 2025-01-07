‘A baby and everything’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s close pal opens up his predictions for their marriage and future family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may only be 18 months into their relationship, but who’s to say that they won’t be together forever? A friend of the football star even believes that wedding bells are already on the horizon for the couple.

The pop megastar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dazzled the NFL and pop culture world with their high-profile romance, which began in the summer of 2023. They confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands in October that year at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Travis kelce and Taylor swift’s relationship timeline, a thread (PART 1) 🧵:



Taylor attends her first chiefs game❤️ (September 24th, 2023) : pic.twitter.com/dtZcRm3Rch — Cindy ⸆⸉ ♡ (@Taytay_hearts) March 24, 2024

Now, NFL legend Adam “Pacman” Jones, 41, is already picturing a happily ever after for the couple as he hinted that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. He thinks they could get married this year “or after football (Kelce could retire from the NFL after this season). “Of course they are going to be together”, the former Cincinnati Bengals star told the US Mirror while promoting his popular BetOnline show on YouTube.

The Pro-Bowler even already envisions Swift and Kelce having their own family as he added: “They have got enough money to take each other money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything.”

Taylor Swift said it best when mentioning Travis Kelce at the VMAs.



“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”



Trav’s had this effect on so many people both professionally and in the community.#WPMOYChallenge + @tkelce



pic.twitter.com/35XdG25FNX — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) January 2, 2025

Jones also vouched for the authenticity of the couple’s romance amid reports that it’s only a publicity stunt. The former cornerback, who knows Kelce from their college football days at the University of Cincinnati, said: “I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love (is genuine). When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.”

He also alluded to the 35-year-old NFL star’s past relationship. Kelce was previously in an on-and-off-again five-year romance with model and influencer Kayla Nicole before they parted ways in 2023.

“And I am a true believer of that because with the other young lady, he was with, he was with her and he found something better and moved on. But I believe Travis a hundred percent.”

Speaking further about Kelce and Swift’s romance, Jones said he loves what it has done to boost interest around the NFL, especially from the female population, as he pointed out: “You see how many people coming up to games – the Swifties.” He added that it has also boosted his friend’s social media presence and opened him to several commercial endorsement offers.

“I love it. I wish I was that smart when I was young. What I’m saying is you see how many marketing deals he is getting. You see how many jerseys he’s selling…You see what his Instagram did since he been with her. All of that s— plays a part.”

Jones’ interview comes following rumors that Kelce may have already proposed to Swift over the holidays after she wrapped up her Eras Tour concert earlier last month in Vancouver to join her beau at his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas City, where he hosted a special party for her. Her decision to reportedly move away from her New York City and Los Angeles homes and maintain her Nashville residence (which is just an hour’s flight to Kansas) also only fueled the rumors.

Taylor swift is literally dating Travis kelce what is life pic.twitter.com/iKGakVWPF3 — mal ౨ৎ go chiefs! (@toapillowfight) February 16, 2024

As exciting as Jones’ prediction sounds, we’ll just have to wait for a wedding announcement from Swift and Kelce themselves. While they may be publicly showy with their romance, they still prefer to keep details about their relationship private.

