Travis Kelce cements his status as the best boyfriend by not only surprising Taylor Swift with an Eras Tour-themed party, but picking the perfect costume

December was an eventful month for Taylor Swift. She wrapped up her Eras Tour after over a year and a half of touring and celebrated her 35th birthday. To combine both achievements, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce surprised her with an Eras Tour-themed bash that allowed him to put on a fun costume.

For her birthday on Dec. 13, it was reported Taylor and Travis spent the day together as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end showered her with gifts. However, she did have a fun party that featured many close friends, which also celebrated her 149-show tour with a thematic party, Travis had one opportunity to wear an iconic costume and he took it.

Travis Kelce put on his tux from his Eras Tour appearance

Kelce attended over 10 Eras Tour shows since they started dating, and one of those moments gave us an iconic moment: Travis hopping on stage for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” interlude in London, U.K. Night 3. The moment normally included only her two dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, who pick her up after “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” put her in a costume, and send her to perform on stage, even with a broken heart. On June 23, Kelce was the one to pick her up and carry her, before putting color back on her face.

There were many speculations that Kelce might hop on stage again, and he previously shared his desire to join Swift as one of the bikers during his favorite song, “Blank Space,” but Night 3 will forever remain unique. To celebrate this occasion, Kelce slipped back in the black and white tux from the London show for the Eras Tour-themed bash.

Per Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wife, Jo-Jo Edwards-Helaire, the whole event was a surprise from Travis. She replied to a comment on social media, pointing out that, “It was a congratulations party. And a surprise from Trav.”

There were so many details that celebrated the tour, including the arch which featured a different color for each era, the attendees wore the colorful bracelets and friendship bracelets.

Brittany Mahomes dressed up in a Fearless-inspired silver dress with knee-high cowboy boots and the glitter jacket from Karma, while her husband, Patrick, dressed up as Travis’ appearance during the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” skit. Swift’s longtime friend, Ashley Avignone, wore a Reputation-inspired snake around her neck, as Lyndsay Bell rocked a Lover-era dazzling pink outfit.

She had a “Blank Space”-inspired birthday cake, and a bright “Eras” sign. More boas, glitter, and friendship bracelets were present.

Taylor Swift broke the Eras Tour theme with a little black dress

As it turned out to be a surprise party, Swift wasn’t aware that the theme was the Eras Tour, and she didn’t wear anything to fit the theme. Instead, the birthday girl looked absolutely dashing in a little black dress. Per Sarah Chapelle, the owner of the TaylorSwiftStyled Instagram account, Swift wore a Balmain halter mini dress, which retails at around $4,290. A lover of expensive jewelry, she recycled her 2024 Golden Globes De Beers earrings, which retail for $34,900, a clever detail considering her 35th birthday.

It’s unclear when the party took place, but it took place in Kansas City and celebrated both occasions. There were several joint friends attending, but Swift’s friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, or Gigi Hadid didn’t appear to attend. Even so, Travis Kelce planning an Eras Tour-themed party for Taylor is the greenest flag we’ve ever seen and she looked radiant.

