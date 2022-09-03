A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming

A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services.

The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.

It was released in January and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million, before marketing, according to Slashfilm. Check out the trailer below:

It was a huge action movie with marquee stars, but audiences didn’t show up. The movie initially only made a total of $4.8 million domestically and it didn’t help that it had to go head-to-head with one of the biggest Marvel movies of all time: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fortunately, it’s picking up some steam on streaming, according to FlixPatrol. Despite its 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.6 out of 10 score on IMDB, the movie’s landed in the streaming top ten in a number of countries.

On Amazon Prime, the movie is one of the most popular this week in the Bahamas, Italy and Poland. On iTunes, it’s in the the top ten in Italy and Japan. It also landed in the top on Netflix, Rakuten, Google and a number of others.

Even though the previous movie wasn’t a hit with critics, or anyone really, it’s always had a high audience score — so, the news isn’t completely out of left field.