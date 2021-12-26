A new movie has made a meteoric impact on Netflix

If you’re looking for a stellar comedy to kick off your post-holiday week, Netflix has got you covered. Don’t Look Up has an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, and Ariana Grande — just to name a few, and it’s the kind of movie you won’t soon forget.

The official synopsis for Don’t Look Up is as follows:

“Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

DiCaprio and Lawrence star as the astronomers, and their journey feels similar to what many around the world have experienced across the last several years. Everything from climate change to a global pandemic and a slew of other global issues, it’s felt as if the world was about to come crashing down around us for a while.

As FlixPatrol notes, the film is number 1 in several countries on Netflix and with good reason. It’s the kind of disaster comedy film that’ll leave you laughing and also feeling like the whole thing was relatable in an almost uncomfortable way. We may not have a life-shattering meteor heading towards our planet, but we’ve all been living in crisis for the last two years, so — we get it.

A-list stars stare into space in 'Don't Look Up' character posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix now, and if you’ve got downtime between now and the new year, you won’t want to miss it. It would also be the perfect film to watch on New Year’s Eve with friends or loved ones to celebrate the end of an utterly mind-blowing year.