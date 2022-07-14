A single comic book panel neatly sums up Kevin Feige’s feelings on Inhumans

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale.

For one brief moment there, fans actually thought the Inhumans could be on their way back to the MCU. Anson Mount’s cameo as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came as a big surprise, not least because Boltagon hadn’t been seen in the franchise since Inhumans crashed and burned in 2017. Seeing as this came shortly before Ms. Marvel, who’s an Inhuman herself in the comics, it was assumed the race was returning in a big way.

As it happens, that is definitely not the case as this week’s Ms. Marvel finale destroyed all hope of Kamala Khan being a secret Inhuman by revealing that she’s actually a mutant instead, which appears to confirm that any plans Marvel had for the Inhumans in the MCU will be replaced by the X-Men. So it kind of feels like Kevin Feige is just sitting in his office laughing at us all for getting our hopes up.

And this meme neatly sums up the studio president’s apparent feelings on the Inhumans. A viral tweet from @ComicGirlAshley alters the iconic House of M panel featuring Scarlet Witch uttering her “No more mutants” line so that it reflects Feige’s own decree: “No more Inhumans.”

Initially it seemed like star Iman Vellani was fighting in the Inhumans’ corner, with the actress championing Black Bolt’s return and voicing hopes of Lockjaw showing up on her show. However, it looks like Vellani is now firmly on Team X-Men as she’s revealed how excited she was to find out that Kamala has been retconned as a mutant.

While Kamala no doubt has an exciting future ahead of her in the MCU, and the X-Men’s imminent arrival is something to look forward to, fans are still a little sore that the Inhumans are no more.