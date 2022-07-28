The new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer dropped at Comic-Con this year and reintroduced us to a familiar face. Emil Blonsky aka Abomination (Tim Roth) looks to have a prominent role in the series, and for those who have seen the recently released featurette, it appears the former special-ops commander has a new job.

From the trailer, we know that Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will be taking on a case involving Blonsky, as she tells her apparent boss, “I have a serious conflict of interest — this man tried to kill my cousin, Bruce.” Apparently in this world newly awakened to powered beings that’s not an issue, with her boss responding nonchalantly “Yeah, that’s quite alright.” But what has Abomination been doing all this time?

Fans last saw him in a training battle with Wong at The Golden Daggers Club in Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, but since She-Hulk seems to be set prior to the events of Endgame in the MCU timeline, we haven’t seen Abomination since The Incredible Hulk, though his fate was discussed in a Marvel one shot, The Consultant in 2011.

Now, it would seem that Blonsky has become a literal poster boy, as we see Titania (Jameela Jamil) in a room surrounded by posters with slogans reading “Make your goal a reality” and “Achieve Everything,” with Blonsky’s face below, as well as one that seems to have taken the phrase “namaste” and created “Abomaste.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Blonsky, now seemingly able to control himself a little more from when he was rampaging through Harlem, may have had a change of heart. However, since his cohorts, Titania and the Wrecking Crew, attack Jennifer both in and out of court, that is yet to be determined.

We do know that Abomination is being trained by Wong in Shang Chi, but when the fight is over the portal Wong creates looks to be taking Blonsky back to his cell, so perhaps his little ruse doesn’t work out and what we see in the film is merely a supervised outing under the watchful eyes of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

We will discover more about what Marvel has in store for the villain turned life guru in the upcoming series. Many also believe that the show may steer the character towards the mysterious Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine in order to set him up as one of the possible members of Thunderbolts.

All we can do is wait until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is released on Disney Plus on August 17.