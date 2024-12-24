‘Aging like fine wine!!’: Ryan Phillippe delivers a platter of abs for the ultimate thirst trap experience

Ryan Phillippe has given us an early Christmas present: a shirtless selfie! The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor recently took to Instagram to share several photos with his 1.1 million followers (who were not disappointed).

Recommended Videos

Phillippe looks like an absolute snack, wearing only dark green shorts and a matching cap. He left his gray and red Calvin Klein underwear band visible over his shorts, making the pictures look more like a professional underwear photo shoot than a collection of snaps from his holiday trip to the Mid-Atlantic East Coast.

Although Phillippe brought the heat with his display of abs, and some people are feeling really sweaty right about now, he also commented on the weather in his caption. “Cannot believe what a beautiful warm day I’m experiencing here and what that does for my mood. Even the ladybug thinks it’s spring,” he said about the two photos he posted of a little ladybug landing on his hand.

For the last picture, he shared a sweet photo with his grand-niece Sage, giving us a glimpse into what he would look like as a grandad. Phillippe is a father to three kids: Ava and Deacon, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and Kai, with ex-partner Alexis Knapp (it’s hard to wrap our heads around the fact that his daughter Ava is 25).

Ryan Phillippe’s fans think he is a cool glass of water in a drought

Fans have reacted to the post with great excitement, and the comment section has been filled with messages praising the actor’s appearance. “I’ve been in love with this man since I was in high school. I’ll be 50 in a couple of years, and he’s still breathtaking!” a fan reacted to the thirst trap. “I want to be a ladybug,” another person commented.

Other comments include “Aging like fine wine!!!,” “I know what I wanna do this summer,” “Do you even age?! “ and “OK. This worked. I’m trapped.”

We noticed a theme in the reactions to Ryan Phillippe’s photos. Many people have remarked on how young he looks (Phillippe turned 50 on Sept.10, 2024). Although he has been genetically blessed, the Cruel Intentions actor also works hard to stay in shape — a lifestyle choice he made decades ago! In an interview with People in 2020, he discussed his workouts, saying, “I get a lot of balance and meditative peace out of being physical and exercise. I’ve had the same trainer for twenty years. Happy Hill is his name. I’ve worked out with him 4-5 times a week for the last twenty years.”

The star also commented on how taking care of your body throughout your life, including your twenties, makes aging “less brutal.” He continued, “It’s the absolute truth. I don’t care your body type or male or female. If you are moving and exercising and taking care of yourself, aging just won’t be as dramatic and it won’t be as unpleasant. We’re all going to have to go through it.” Whatever Phillippe is doing, he is doing it right, and fans have been impressed with his thirst trap display!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy