‘Ahsoka’ star Rosario Dawson gives an encouraging filming update for the ‘Star Wars’ show

The Disney Star Wars hype machine is about to start rolling with the premiere of the streaming service’s new title, Andor, only weeks away. But Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson isn’t going to let fans forget that her own spinoff is well underway and on track to debut on a screen near you early next year.

Ahsoka will feature Dawson in the title role of the former Jedi padawan Togruta girl who once served as Anakin Skywalker’s first apprentice. While the fan-favorite character made her debut in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated franchise, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Dawson portrayed Ahsoka in her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Dawson sat down with Screen Rant while promoting her upcoming movie, Clerks 3, and revealed that shooting for the eagerly awaited solo series is still underway after starting this May under the working title of “Stormcrow.” Despite the long shoot, Dawson reassured fans that the series will be worth the wait using a somewhat obscure family homily:

“Yes, we’re still filming it right now. We just have a couple months left. It’s going great. It’s really amazing learning martial arts in my 40s. [Laughs] It’s super amazing, and I don’t use that word very lightly. My grandmother used to say, ‘Amazing is two blue horses,’ if you ever said something was amazing. Because it’d be like, ‘No, amazing is two blue horses. That pizza slice probably isn’t amazing.’” — Rosario Dawson

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Ahsoka will also serve as the live-action debut of several characters from the Rebels animated series including the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, who will be played by Day Shift‘s Natasha Liu Bordizzo, as well as Twilek pilot Hera Syndulla and astromech droid “Chopper.” Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are also set to appear in the series in undisclosed roles.

More auspiciously, the series will feature another appearance by Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, leading some fans to believe we may see a showdown between the Sith lord and his former apprentice much like we saw his duel with his former master in this summer’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. Given that the show is set in the same timeframe of The Mandalorian means that any showdown with Vader would have to be via flashback, however, it may be likely that Ahsoka may see her former master’s force ghost instead. Especially given the finale of the Kenobi solo series.

No release date has been announced for the project as yet but Ahsoka is set to begin streaming sometime in the first half of 2023.